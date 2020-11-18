Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

shares
comments
Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
By:

Russell Ingall says his rivalry with Mark Skaife stopped him pursuing a potential drive with the Holden Racing Team during the early 2000s.

Ingall and Skaife famously shared an enduring rivalry throughout their active careers, the highlight of which was their run-in at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2003.

The 'Shriek at the Creek' started with the pair running side-by-side, contact then firing Skaife's Holden Racing Team car into the wall.

The Holden superstar was furious, taking to the edge of the track to confront Ingall on the following lap, who responded by swerving towards Skaife.

The pair didn't talk for over a decade following the incident, the rivalry only easing during their stint working together for Fox Sports.

Reflecting on the rivalry on the latest episode of the Rusty's Garage podcast, Ingall says it cost him a potential shot at a HRT drive for that 2003 season.

He says he fancied the factory Holden team as his next stop after Perkins Engineering, but couldn't see him and Skaife working well together.

So he cut what he describes as 'loose talks' off early and opted to sign with the Ford-backed Stone Brothers Racing squad instead – a decision that would yield a title in 2005.

"Nothing was fabricated there, we definitely had a dislike for each other, probably on and off the track," said Ingall of his relationship with Skaife.

"I've got to tell you, there were probably opportunities... funnily enough I was talking to [former HRT boss] Jeff Grech about this not long ago. Because I believe [HRT] had the best equipment, this is even going back before the SBR days.

"They were a consideration because they had the best gear, there's no doubt about that. Bridgestone tyres when it was an open tyre category. They had good equipment.

"It was very loose [talks]... but one of the stumbling blocks, and I can't speak for them, but I'm sure it would have come up, is one M Skaife. Can you imagine a team with both of us in it? Realistically, how that would have ended? I don't know how it would have ended, but it would have been very ugly.

Read Also:

"That made the decision to go with SBR – mind you, they were top of the list anyway because their equipment was so good. And that's what I was looking at, I was looking at a consistent package that was going to win me a championship.

"I didn't pursue [HRT] because of that [Skaife] reason, I just couldn't see us as teammates. Couldn't see it at all. It might have been different. We might have got along alright. I can't see it, though.

"It was always a shame, because that was a class team in its day. The equipment was good. I probably would have fitted in there pretty well."

Another reservation about HRT, says Ingall, was the corporate side of driving for a full factory squad.

"I probably wasn't polished enough outside the car for them, I was still probably a bit raw and they are always a bit Captain Corporate," he said.

"And they probably needed to be, being the factory Holden team.

"That was the good thing about Stone Brothers, it was a supported Ford team, but it was a team in its own right.

"I think when you're with a factory team, yeah, you have to be the polished professional."

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round

Previous article

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Russell Ingall , Mark Skaife
Teams Holden Racing Team
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

BITD: Adelanto: Desert Vipers MC and BITD host motorcycle, quad event
Offroad Offroad / News

BITD: Adelanto: Desert Vipers MC and BITD host motorcycle, quad event

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

The other side of Alex Bowman: A new season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

The other side of Alex Bowman: A new season

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend

Latest news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

Trending

1
Offroad

BITD: Adelanto: Desert Vipers MC and BITD host motorcycle, quad event

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

The other side of Alex Bowman: A new season

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
Formula 1

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

20h

Latest news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round
Supercars

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
Supercars

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
Supercars

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps
Supercars

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.