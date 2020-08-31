Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

shares
comments
Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
By:

Supercars great Mark Skaife isn't convinced by the new mixed compound tyre rules, but admits they have a place in a 2020 season rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aussie series has been experimental with its tyre regulations since its season resumed in June, trialling two versions of a bank limited to five sets of new rubber – one with both the soft and hard compound Dunlops, and one with only the soft.

The outcome has been a number of surprise results, with 14 of the 24 drivers having bagged podiums and Anton De Pasquale and Jack Le Brocq scoring first career wins in tyre-limited races.

It's only in the last two rounds, the second in Darwin and the first in Townsville, that a move to an all-softs bank has seen some normality resume, Scott McLaughlin winning four of the six races and Jamie Whincup the other two.

While unquestionably adding some intrigue to race weekends, some in the paddock have found the results to be at times too contrived.

Five-time Supercars champion Skaife is sympathetic to that view, his preference good, hard racing that rewards the fastest driver and car in the field.

At the same time, he says 2020 is the sort of year where every team needs a bit of "love".

"I don't like socialist racing," he told Motorsport.com. "When you try and make rules or do things that let everybody get a little bit of joy or a little bit of sugar, it tends to feel either fake or not authentic, in a way.

"My purist answer is to say I think you need to be on the same tyres, and race each other properly. Then the best driver, best team, best job wins the weekend. That's my purist answer.

"But I also acknowledge, especially in times like we're experiencing now, that as a sport that it's good to spread the love a bit and have as many [drivers] getting some coverage and some results to keep sponsors and commercial aspects alive.

"To have 14 of the 24 drivers on the podium so far this year is an excellent outcome."

Skaife stressed that he's not taking an elitist view based on his history with powerhouse squads like the all-conquering Holden Racing Team.

"I'm probably of the view that genuine, authentic, non-gimmick, hardcore racing is what we espouse. That's what the tradition and heritage of our sport has been," he said.

"But there are times... I've been on the [Supercars] board. We've made decisions like this.

"Once upon a time there was no appearance money. Only the lead teams got the prize money. I was part of the plan to take all the prize money out and give everybody some money. All the money went into a pool and everybody got some. So I've been at the forefront of these decisions.

"So I'm not saying I don't value everybody in the field. And I'm not saying at all that I'm only worried about the pointy end of the field. I'm certainly worried about the health and strength of our complete grid.

"But I don't like the thought of trying to give results that maybe aren't genuine. There's a lack of reality.

"Even in historic stakes, if you went and asked Anton De Pasquale, for example – a cool young bloke with a great future – is that the sort of win that you wanted to have for your first win? I don't know. I wouldn't have thought that he'd be doing handstands or jumping for joy...

"Let's give it some perspective; there's only been about 80 race winners in 60 years of racing. You're actually changing the course of history."

The all-soft compound rules will remain in play for this weekend's second leg in Townsville, while the tyre regulations for the double-header at The Bend are yet to be revealed.

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

Previous article

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Mark Skaife
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / Breaking news

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals
NHRA NHRA / News

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

IRL: Duane Sweeney passed away
IndyCar IndyCar / Obituary

IRL: Duane Sweeney passed away

Latest news

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Supercars Supercars / Commentary

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

2
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville

3
NHRA

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

4
NASCAR Truck

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

Latest news

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
Supercars

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Supercars

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
Supercars

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.