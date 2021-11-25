Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Smith retains BJR Supercars seat

By:

Brad Jones Racing has confirmed that Jack Smith will continue to drive the #4 Holden for the 2022 Supercars.

Smith retains BJR Supercars seat

As expected the 22-year-old, backed by his father Pete Smith's business SCT Logistics, will join Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood and Macauley Jones at the Albury team next season.

This latest deal is a continuation of a relationship between BJR and Smith that started in the third-tier Super3 series back in 2017.

“Signing on with BJR again is great, we’ve been with the team for five years now starting off with winning the Super3 championship and progressing through all the ranks with the team and building great relationships along the way,” said Smith.

“We, as a team, have a great sponsorship group behind us, companies such as Wash It Australia have been with us from the beginning.

"It means a lot to everyone at SCT, being involved in the sport has a positive effect from the ground up and it’s always been a great environment to promote all of our corporate sponsors.

“The last two years have been tough for everyone with the COVID pandemic disruptions and we’re all looking forward to hopefully some more normality in the 2022 Supercars Championship, allowing us an opportunity to continue to progress further.”

Team owner Brad Jones added: “I’m excited to extend our partnership with Pete [Smith], Jack and SCT into 2022.

“Jack has shown strong improvement this year. The first couple of seasons are always a steep learning curve. I’m really looking forward to seeing his growth continue."

BJR will field a partially new line-up next season, with Jones and Smith staying on while Heimgartner and Fullwood are new signings.

Heimgartner will join the team from Kelly Grove Racing, while Fullwood will arrive off the back of a two-year stay at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

They will replace current drivers Nick Percat (WAU bound) and Todd Hazelwood (Matt Stone Racing bound).

