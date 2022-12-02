Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Adelaide Supercars: Provisional pole for Mostert, van Gisbergen last Next / Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars
Supercars / Adelaide News

Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam

Visor cam made its first appearance in Supercars today during the qualifying broadcast for the Adelaide 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam
Listen to this article

The technology will feature as part of the TV broadcast throughout the 2023 season thanks to a new deal between Supercars and Racing Force.

However fans were treated to an early look at the new angle thanks to a trial run in Cameron Waters' helmet in Adelaide today.

The camera was fitted to Waters' helmet in Italy before the Bathurst 1000, however was only activated for the first time in Adelaide.

Supercars Media gave it a soft trial during passenger rides on Thursday afternoon, before its broadcast debut in qualifying.

 

Waters said the camera hasn't added any weight to his helmet and that he only knew it was operating when he saw the vision on the trackside screens while in the car.

"I wouldn't even know it was there and it was on, unless I looked at the big screen – which I did and I thought, 'that will look cool'," he told Motorsport.com. "You don't see it at all.

"The helmet had to go to Italy to get the camera installed. I sent this helmet over before it got painted, so it's been in the helmet since Bathurst. We were just missing one part of it.

"I think going forward they'll be able to fit them in Australia so it will save us sending helmets overseas."

Waters welcomed the new technology to the sport, explaining that it should offer a more realistic understanding of what drivers go through in the car during a race.

"On-boards don't show how aggressive things are happening in the car," he said. "They look a bit placid.

"I think it's cool to be able to add another element to a telecast and show the fans a different angle of what we do when we go racing.

"It's great in F1 and from what I hear it was cool on the TV during practice today."

shares
comments
Adelaide Supercars: Provisional pole for Mostert, van Gisbergen last
Previous article

Adelaide Supercars: Provisional pole for Mostert, van Gisbergen last
Next article

Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars

Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars
Supercars

Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Provisional pole for Mostert, van Gisbergen last Adelaide
Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Provisional pole for Mostert, van Gisbergen last

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Cameron Waters More from
Cameron Waters
Waters samples wild open-wheeler
Supercars

Waters samples wild open-wheeler

Tickford adamant Waters could have won Bathurst Bathurst
Supercars

Tickford adamant Waters could have won Bathurst

Waters: "Now or never" in Supercars title fight The Bend
Supercars

Waters: "Now or never" in Supercars title fight

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Tickford Supercars switch for Morrow, Vaughan Triple Eight Race Engineering livery
Supercars

Tickford Supercars switch for Morrow, Vaughan

The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay
Supercars

The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars

Supercars is considering banning teams from letting co-drivers start the Bathurst 1000.

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses

Marcus Armstrong has landed one of the best IndyCar rides after signing a deal to drive a fourth Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda on 2023’s road and street courses.

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring

Watch qualifying for the fourth round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series, which will take place at Sebring.

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge

After Formula 1's gruelling 2022 schedule, you could forgive hard-working team personnel for wanting to switch off completely and not see a motor racing paddock for a while.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.