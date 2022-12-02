Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam

Listen to this article

The technology will feature as part of the TV broadcast throughout the 2023 season thanks to a new deal between Supercars and Racing Force.

However fans were treated to an early look at the new angle thanks to a trial run in Cameron Waters' helmet in Adelaide today.

The camera was fitted to Waters' helmet in Italy before the Bathurst 1000, however was only activated for the first time in Adelaide.

Supercars Media gave it a soft trial during passenger rides on Thursday afternoon, before its broadcast debut in qualifying.

Waters said the camera hasn't added any weight to his helmet and that he only knew it was operating when he saw the vision on the trackside screens while in the car.

"I wouldn't even know it was there and it was on, unless I looked at the big screen – which I did and I thought, 'that will look cool'," he told Motorsport.com. "You don't see it at all.

"The helmet had to go to Italy to get the camera installed. I sent this helmet over before it got painted, so it's been in the helmet since Bathurst. We were just missing one part of it.

"I think going forward they'll be able to fit them in Australia so it will save us sending helmets overseas."

Waters welcomed the new technology to the sport, explaining that it should offer a more realistic understanding of what drivers go through in the car during a race.

"On-boards don't show how aggressive things are happening in the car," he said. "They look a bit placid.

"I think it's cool to be able to add another element to a telecast and show the fans a different angle of what we do when we go racing.

"It's great in F1 and from what I hear it was cool on the TV during practice today."