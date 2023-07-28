Subscribe
Previous / Supercars silly season ramps up
Supercars News

Soft deadline set for SVG NASCAR decision

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup wants clarity over Shane van Gisbergen's future ahead of the Kiwi's second NASCAR start next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The immediate future of the three-time Supercars champion is subject to fevered speculation following his stunning win on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier this month.

He has now locked in a second Cup start at Indianapolis next month and is widely expected to make a full-time move into the NASCAR system next year.

Should he head Stateside that will require a contract release from Triple Eight, which has a claim to the Kiwi for next year.

According to Whincup the team is open to that – but wants to know if it's in the driver market sooner rather than later.

In fact there is a soft deadline in place with Whincup wanting and answer before van Gisbergen's next NASCAR start in a fortnight.

"We'd all like to make a decision before then," said Whincup.

"It's late in the day. It's the 12th hour, really. It's past the 11th hour trying to work out who your drivers are for 2024. We want to make a call sooner rather than later."

When asked if that deadline had been communicated to van Gisbergen, Whincup said: "Yes. We are both on the same page, for sure.

"We haven't set a deadline, it's not a line in the sand. But in both our interests, we want to make a decision sooner rather than later so we can both move forward."

Whincup said that, as it stands, he rates the chances of van Gisbergen departing a five out of 10.

"I think it's a five at the moment," he said.

"There's not much for me to do until he says, 'hey, I really want to go to the US'. But he hasn't made that call yet. I think he'll make that shortly and once he makes that call, then I'll start the process of working out who goes in that car.

"We're looking around. I wish I wasn't. I had both drivers contracted to 2024. But there could be a curveball there. There's nothing more to add than what we already know. It is what it is."

shares
comments

Supercars silly season ramps up
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: Kostecki reclaims series lead

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki reclaims series lead

Supercars
Eastern Creek

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki reclaims series lead Sydney Supercars: Kostecki reclaims series lead

Sydney Supercars: Pole for Heimgartner, Triple Eight struggles

Sydney Supercars: Pole for Heimgartner, Triple Eight struggles

Supercars
Eastern Creek

Sydney Supercars: Pole for Heimgartner, Triple Eight struggles Sydney Supercars: Pole for Heimgartner, Triple Eight struggles

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Supercars

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Supercars
Townsville

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops sprint shootout from Piastri by 0.011s

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops sprint shootout from Piastri by 0.011s

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops sprint shootout from Piastri by 0.011s F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops sprint shootout from Piastri by 0.011s

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki reclaims series lead

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki reclaims series lead

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki reclaims series lead Sydney Supercars: Kostecki reclaims series lead

London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth

London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth

FE Formula E
London ePrix I

London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth

Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe