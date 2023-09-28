Special Bathurst 1000 coin minted in Australia

The six-decade milestone will be reached by the Great Race next week, prompting a number of special celebrations and tributes.

Among them is a 2023 coloured uncirculated 50 cent coin designed by Lydia Ashe, which features six cars – one for each decade – winding across the top of Mount Panorama.

The Bathurst coin was launched at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra, with Cameron Hill – the only driver in the Supercars field from the Aussie capital – on hand.

“It’s exciting to be involved in the launch of such a special coin,” Hill said.

“Bathurst has always played a big part in my racing career, from watching the race on TV as a child, to making my debut last year.

“The Great Race has an incredible amount of history and to see some of that encapsulated on our currency is very fitting, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary this year.

“I’m really looking forward to lining up on the grid at the Mountain in October aboard the Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro.”

The coin is both a collectable piece and legal tender.

“The Bathurst 1000 is the ultimate battleground, where a 1000 kilometre endurance race on an unforgiving mountainous track could be won and lost in the last lap," said Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon.

“With turn names like Hell Corner, The Cutting and The Esses, it’s not too difficult to imagine why Bathurst is considered by many to be one of the world’s most legendary and challenging racing circuits.

“The Bathurst 1000 has earned its place in Australian history, and I’m excited the Mint has chosen to recognise this with a coin."

The 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 kicks off next Thursday.