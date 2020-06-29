Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round

shares
comments
Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round
By:
Jun 29, 2020, 11:18 PM

Spectators will be allowed in to Hidden Valley Raceway for next month's Darwin Supercars round.

The two-day race meeting will both the first major event in the Northern Territory, and the first race since the resumption of the Supercars season, to welcome crowds.

A dedicated COVID safety plan will be in place, limiting tickets to 4,500 per day.

Merchandise outlets will be open as will a small selection of food and beverage vendors.

“Territorians love their motorsports and we are pleased to host the first Supercars event with crowds here in Darwin," said NT minister for tourism, sport and culture Lauren Moss.

"The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown is the biggest event on the Top End’s dry season calendar and the fact it can go ahead with spectators this year is incredible – a real boost for fans and the Territory’s events industry.

“The programme will be different this year but fans are guaranteed plenty of action on the track. Tickets are limited, so get in as soon as you can for this unique, one-off version of our beloved Supercars.

“The wellbeing of attendees is paramount and the team from Northern Territory Major Events Company will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, Virgin Australia Supercars, Motorsport Australia and the Sport Organising Committee to hold the event in line with COVID-19 precautions.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added: “This is obviously great news for Supercars and for fans of sports in the Northern Territory. The past few months have been tough on everyone, and we have worked hard behind the scenes to get our championship back up and running and, importantly, getting fans back trackside.

“Thanks to the Northern Territory Government, we are now at the stage where we are able to take the next step on the journey back to normal racing.

“It will be an honour to see 4,500 fans at Hidden Valley each day cheering on their favourite drivers. This is certainly a positive milestone for us and we are thrilled that this year’s Darwin Triple Crown will be run in front of our supporters.”

Supercars has already confirmed there will be an innovative parc ferme system in place for the Darwin round, with drivers missing out on a spot in Saturday's Top 15 Shootout able to spend more time working on set-up for the first race.

Next article
Drivers relish Supercars data ban

Previous article

Drivers relish Supercars data ban

trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Eldora race story, Rusty McClure still critical after crash
USAC / USAC

Eldora race story, Rusty McClure still critical after crash

Homestead Dave Stacy report
NASCAR / NASCAR

Homestead Dave Stacy report

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

$2.9bn loan amendment to help F1 weather crisis, says Carey
Formula 1 / Formula 1

$2.9bn loan amendment to help F1 weather crisis, says Carey

Latest news

Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round
Supercars / Supercars
7m

Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round

Drivers relish Supercars data ban
Supercars / Supercars

Drivers relish Supercars data ban

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment
Supercars / Supercars

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment

Coulthard explains last-lap failure
Supercars / Supercars

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
USAC

Eldora race story, Rusty McClure still critical after crash

3
NASCAR

Homestead Dave Stacy report

4
NASCAR Cup

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

5
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

1h

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round
Supercars

Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round

Drivers relish Supercars data ban
Supercars

Drivers relish Supercars data ban

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment
Supercars

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment

Coulthard explains last-lap failure
Supercars

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.