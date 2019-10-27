Stanaway benched for disciplinary reasons

The Kiwi's been benched by his Garry Rogers Motorsport team from today's race, TCR and Super2 regular Dylan O'Keeffe set to replace him alongside Chris Pither.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Stanaway cited a missed signing session this morning as the reason for the drama.

“So basically we had a merchandise signing session this morning,” said Stanaway.

“Yesterday we had that between qualifying and the race, so I just rather than looking at the schedule I just assumed that it would be the same today. So I missed the merchandise session.

“It was an honest mistake and Garry obviously took that as a reason to take me out of the car. It’s just pretty disappointing it was something like that, it was an honest mistake from my part.

“It’s not like I woke up this morning and looking at the schedule and saw the signing session and just decided not to go, it was just an honest mistake.”

"It’s an isolated situation. I mean, given the circumstances obviously the team’s pulling out, it would have been easy for me to drop my focus or not pretend like I’m interested or whatever, but I feel like I’ve come here and put my best foot forward.

“I’ve been trying my best for the team and done everything I can so it’s not like I’ve been doing other things that could give them a reason to do this.”

Rogers confirmed that it was disciplinary action, but stayed mostly tight-lipped on the issue.

"There are disciplinary matters that we've had to review and he won't be around today," said Rogers.

"At this stage we need to sit down and have a good talk about it. I think enough's been said at this point.

When asked if Stanaway is out rest of the season, Rogers added: "We'll discuss that at a later stage."