Supercars News

Stone predicts Gen3 will be delayed until 2023

By:

Supercars team owner Matt Stone isn't expecting the mid-2022 introduction of the new Gen3 regulations to go ahead.

Stone predicts Gen3 will be delayed until 2023

The Aussie series is currently working towards a sensational mid-season car changeover next year, with a debut of the new Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros under lights in Sydney in August.

The controversial mid-year decision was made back in June this year, when it became clear the Gen3 programme wouldn't be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

There have since been further delays to the project, with the initial August deadline to get the two prototypes on track now long gone.

While the builds are progressing at homologation teams Triple Eight (GM) and Dick Johnson Racing (Ford), there is still no indication of when real-world testing will begin with the prototypes.

With all of that in mind, team owner Stone says he thinks it's unlikely the new cars will be racing next season.

"The official line is that it's coming in August," Stone told SEN's The Driver's Seat show.

"I've had invitations from Supercars and the two teams that are building the prototypes to go and have a look and get immersed in it. And I've turned them down on the basis that I just don't see the point at the moment until a few other things are sorted.

"I think the mid-season launch that's currently pencilled in, it's had a lot of negativity. A lot of people don't like it, don't see the point in it.

"We don't really mind either way. But... much in the way that months ago everyone was talking about Gen3 launching at the start of next year, we looked at the position of the project based on the limited information that we had, looked at each other internally and said, 'yeah right, that's not going to happen'.

"Once the politics does its thing and goes around in circles a few times, they decided to push it back.

"We're looking at August next year, and looking at the state of play of everything, and going... it's doable. Anything is doable. We've all met some crazy deadlines. Motorsport will always get it done...

"But if you ask me honestly if I think we'll be racing them at Bathurst next year, I'd say no.

"I don't think everyone is in sync. There are plenty of different opinions up and down pitlane. And that's not even factoring in the supply chain issues that exist now with there pandemic.

Stone clarified that his position isn't one of negativity towards the Gen3 concept, something that he feels will be a boost to the category.

"I would love to see Gen3 come in as soon as possible, because it's a great opportunity for the sport to get more relevant cars," he said.

"There's opportunities for all of the teams. If I am proven wrong and we're running those cars at Bathurst next year, I'll be the first to say, 'hell yeah, that's a great success'.

"But I just can't really see it happening."

Pushing the introduction of Gen3 back to Round 1, 2023 has long been touted as a likely outcome from the upcoming sale of Supercars.

The category is set to be taken over by TLA Worldwide and Australian Racing Group, which will see the ownership structure changed as teams hand over their 35 per cent share in the business for a promise of more revenue.

