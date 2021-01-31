Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia

shares
comments
Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia
By:

Shane van Gisbergen and Andre Heimgartner are free to return to Australia from New Zealand under updated travel regulations.

The two Supercars stars were temporarily stranded in their homeland after competing in the recent New Zealand Grand Prix, after a community COVID-19 case saw Australia suspend the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

However it was announced today that the green zone has been reinstated, opening the door for both drivers to return to Australia early this week without any quarantine or isolation requirements.

From the editor, also read:

The pair helped bolster the NZGP grid in what became a Kiwi All Stars race, due to European drivers being unable to travel to NZ for the Toyota Racing Series season.

Van Gisbergen won the race in dramatic circumstances, while Heimgartner was left with fractures in his hand after a crash early in the weekend.

The unexpected suspension of the travel bubble, announced last Monday and extended on Thursday, left both drivers at risk of needing to go through two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine to get back into Australia ahead of the Supercars season.

Had that been the case van Gisbergen would have definitely missed the Queensland Raceway pre-season test, scheduled for February 12, while Heimgartner would have been at serious risk of missing the Winton test on February 16.

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans

Previous article

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Andre Heimgartner
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering , Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure

Record prize money for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

Record prize money for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Joe Gibbs Racing History With Interstate, Part 8
Vintage Vintage / News

Joe Gibbs Racing History With Interstate, Part 8

Motoyama, Team LeMans return to Super GT in 2021
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Motoyama, Team LeMans return to Super GT in 2021

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Coyne partners with Rick Ware for two IndyCar entries
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne partners with Rick Ware for two IndyCar entries

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”

Keating to contest Rolex 24 in two different classes
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Keating to contest Rolex 24 in two different classes

Latest news

Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

Trending

1
IMSA

Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure

1h
2
Grand-Am

Record prize money for Rolex 24 at Daytona

3
Vintage

Joe Gibbs Racing History With Interstate, Part 8

4
Super GT

Motoyama, Team LeMans return to Super GT in 2021

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia

Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia

Supercars
28m
Supercars re-opens paddock to fans

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans

Supercars
Jan 29, 2021
Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle

Supercars
Jan 28, 2021
Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

Supercars
Jan 28, 2021
Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers

Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers

Supercars
Jan 28, 2021

Latest videos

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.