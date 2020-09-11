Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Super2 dropped from Bathurst schedule

shares
comments
Super2 dropped from Bathurst schedule
By:

Supercars has dropped the Super2 series from the 2020 Bathurst 1000 undercard.

The newly-combined Super2/Super3 class was set to finish its truncated season at Mount Panorama next month, with Supercars eyeing two rounds on the one weekend to ensure a second-tier champion could be crowned.

However, with access to New South Wales from Victoria still blokes by COVID-19 restrictions, Supercars has elected to pull the pin on the Super2 finale.

The second-tier season isn't necessarily over, however, with Supercars leaving the door open for standalone events later in the year should state border conditions ease.

Super2 and Super3 teams able to travel to New South Wales for the Bathurst 1000 next month are also likely to be able to enter a combined 'Tin Tops' class, similar to what debuted in Townsville in late August.

"Supercars would like to advise all Dunlop Super2 Teams that unfortunately the category won’t be attending this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000," read a statement.

"Due to the various COVID-19 border closures, it was agreed that the costs associated with mandatory quarantine periods before and after the event were too excessive for a large number of entrants in the category.

Read Also:

"Border closures will continue to be monitored and talks are continuing with owners and circuit operators around potential DS2 rounds in 2020 beyond the conclusion of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, including standalone events in November and December.

"Nothing is confirmed, details of any potential extension of the series will be announced in due course.

"Supercars is now in discussions with various support category managers who can operate at Mount Panorama competitively in October.

"Following the success of the Townsville Tin Tops category, talks are underway for a similar concept to feature at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and all Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 team owners that wish to enter will be able to do so."

As it stands there have only been two Super2 rounds this year, one in Adelaide and one at Sydney Motorsport Park, with Thomas Randle the current series leader.

The Bend 'West' circuit confirmed for Supercars

Previous article

The Bend 'West' circuit confirmed for Supercars
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Why Vettel is key to turning Aston into a success story
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Vettel is key to turning Aston into a success story

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

Mercedes taking steps to avoid closed pitlane mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes taking steps to avoid closed pitlane mistake

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats

Latest news

Super2 dropped from Bathurst schedule
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Super2 dropped from Bathurst schedule

The Bend 'West' circuit confirmed for Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The Bend 'West' circuit confirmed for Supercars

Supercars hints at TV deal timing
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars hints at TV deal timing

Supercars expands on rugby-inspired hub
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars expands on rugby-inspired hub

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR Truck

2020 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set

3h
4
MotoGP

Marquez opens up on why comeback bid “became dangerous”

5
FIA F2

Red Bull expects top-four for Tsunoda in F2

Latest news

Super2 dropped from Bathurst schedule
Supercars

Super2 dropped from Bathurst schedule

The Bend 'West' circuit confirmed for Supercars
Supercars

The Bend 'West' circuit confirmed for Supercars

Supercars hints at TV deal timing
Supercars

Supercars hints at TV deal timing

Supercars expands on rugby-inspired hub
Supercars

Supercars expands on rugby-inspired hub

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan
Supercars

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.