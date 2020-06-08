Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Super2 merger falls over again

shares
comments
Super2 merger falls over again
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 1:22 AM

A plan to effectively merge the Super2 and V8 Touring Car fields has fallen over for a second time.

Supercars and V8TC management had been in fresh talks over a combined field for 2020, with pre-Car of the Future hardware lining up alongside the current crop of second-tier cars.

However Motorsport.com understands the deal won't go ahead, with V8TC competitors having already been informed that existing commercial partnerships made the shared grid concept impossible to execute.

It's the second time a Super2/Super3 merger has fallen over; Supercars tried to do something similar at the end of last year, after briefly adopting V8TC as an official third tier.

When a deal couldn't be reached the Super3 moniker was dropped, V8TC then forming an alliance with TCR Australia promoter Australian Racing Group.

Despite this latest failed merger attempt, V8TC will still make one appearance on the Supercars bill as part of its four-round revised 2020 schedule, with a return to The Bend in September.

There are also two confirmed appearances on the Motorsport Australia Championships bill – Sydney Motorsport Park on August 14-16 and Phillip Island on a TBA date in October.

The final of the four V8TC rounds is not yet locked in.

Super2, meanwhile, is set to race at the Winton, The Bend, Bathurst and Sandown Supercars rounds as part of its revised schedule.

Related video

Next article
High-stakes format for Supercars Eseries decider

Previous article

High-stakes format for Supercars Eseries decider
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

