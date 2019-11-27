Third Supercars tier adds $125,000 prize pool

The series, now aligned to TCR Australia promoter Australian Racing Group, has put together a cash bonus scheme that will see the winner collect $65,000, the runner-up win $30,000 and third place win $15,000.

There's also a $5000 prize for the Pro-Am winner, along with a draw for a $10,000 credit that can be spent on entry fees, tyres or fuel for competitors who enter before Friday December 20.

The prize money can't, however, be spent on directly progressing up the Supercars ladder. There's a stipulation that it must be used on an ARG series or events, opening it up to TCR Australia, S5000 and the Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst International events – but not Super2 or Supercars.

“The V8 Touring Car series has been around for more than a decade but this is by far the largest prize pool we have ever been able to offer our competitors,” category manager Liam Curkpatrick.

“ARG has seen the value in the series and its ability to produce highly talented drives, both young rising stars and Pro-Am Kumho Cup racers, who are looking to continue their careers in motorsport.

“Their support opens the door to our champions and key winners to taking a step up to competing in TCR or S5000, or perhaps tackling one of the several major events on their programme next year.

“The early entry prize pool, meanwhile, is an instant chance to remove costs from the 2020 season by going into the draw to win entry fees, tyres and fuel towards the new season.

“It’s an exciting time for the category and we are confident that this will continue to move the championship forward next year and beyond.”

The news comes after Super2 announced a whopping $500,000 prize pool for its 2020 season, which in turn followed news that the V8TC would lose its semi-official third tier status at the end of this year.

There had been plans to combine Super2 and what was known as Super3, however when a deal couldn't be met Supercars opted to end the licensing agreement with V8TC organisers.