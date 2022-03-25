Supercar, rally car to do battle at Albert Park

Listen to this article

The Ultimate Security Speed Comparison, a staple on the Albert Park undercard, has traditionally seen an old Formula 1 car take on a Supercar and a road car in a single-lap, handicapped dash.

However the line-up has been shaken up for the 2022 event with Formula 1 hardware no longer involved in the comparison.

Instead the shootout will feature a Supercar, a rally car and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S road car.

The Supercar will be Triple Eight's spare ZB Commodore driven by recently-retired Supercars racer, and now T8 boss, Jamie Whincup.

The rally car will be the factory-backed Toyota GR Yaris AP4 that Bates campaigns in the Australian Rally Championship.

Bates, son of Aussie rallying legend Neal, is technically the reigning ARC champion after winning the title in 2019, the last time it was held in full.

The road-going Porsche, meanwhile, will be driven by Carrera Cup racer and 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner Luke Youlden.

The cars will start at pre-determined time intervals in a bid to have them crossing the finish line together after a single lap.

There will be one demonstration on each of the four days of the Australian Grand Prix.

The AGP will take place between April 7-10.