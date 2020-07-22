Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville / Breaking news

Supercars wants 10,000 fans trackside for Townsville

shares
comments
Supercars wants 10,000 fans trackside for Townsville
By:
Jul 22, 2020, 12:29 AM

Supercars is working with relevant government and local officials on plan to have 10,000 fans trackside each day for the Townsville round next month.

With Queensland now largely unaffected by COVID-19, Supercars is set to submit a plan to relevant officials that would see 10,000 fans through the gate on each day of the August 29-30 event.

Should it be approved by the state government and the City of Townsville, it would be the biggest crowed allowed through the gates of a Supercars event since the pandemic took hold back in March.

“When we come to race at Townsville, we will be having a crowd of up to 10,000 people a day,” said series chief operating officer Shane Howard at a press event today.

“It will be great to get crowds back to sport, which is very important.

“We’re really looking forward to Townsville, and obviously the hospitality of that city and getting there to produce some great racing.”

The series has already seen fans through the gate since resuming its 2020 season, with 1000 tickets per day sold for last weekend's Sydney Motorsport Park event.

A capacity of 4500 per day has already been confirmed for the two Darwin rounds on August 8-9 and August 15-16.

Townsville city officials hinted at a crowd allowance when responding to potential plans for a double-header at the Reid Park circuit earlier this week.

“Each year our tourism and hospitality sectors receive a significant boost thanks to V8s fans converging on the city for a great weekend of entertainment," a city spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

"Like most regions across the country, COVID has created uncertainty in these industries, so we would be thrilled to welcome Supercars for consecutive weekends to give our local tourism and hospitality operators a much-needed lift.”

A final decision on the Townsville double-header is yet to be made.

McLaughlin unfazed by lack of formal round win

Previous article

McLaughlin unfazed by lack of formal round win
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Cindric confirms Team Penske’s continued interest in Le Mans
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Cindric confirms Team Penske’s continued interest in Le Mans

Jimmy Johnston dies from crash at Eldora Speedway
Sprint Sprint / News

Jimmy Johnston dies from crash at Eldora Speedway

StarCom Racing adds driver Quin Houff for 2020-21 Cup season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

StarCom Racing adds driver Quin Houff for 2020-21 Cup season

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out
GT GT / Breaking news

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out

Renault: Racing Point protest is about F1’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Racing Point protest is about F1’s future

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes

Latest news

Supercars wants 10,000 fans trackside for Townsville
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
20m

Supercars wants 10,000 fans trackside for Townsville

McLaughlin unfazed by lack of formal round win
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
54m

McLaughlin unfazed by lack of formal round win

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner

Townsville open to Supercars double-header
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Townsville open to Supercars double-header

Trending

1
WEC

Cindric confirms Team Penske’s continued interest in Le Mans

2
Sprint

Jimmy Johnston dies from crash at Eldora Speedway

3
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing adds driver Quin Houff for 2020-21 Cup season

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
GT

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Supercars wants 10,000 fans trackside for Townsville
Supercars

Supercars wants 10,000 fans trackside for Townsville

McLaughlin unfazed by lack of formal round win
Supercars

McLaughlin unfazed by lack of formal round win

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner
Supercars

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner

Townsville open to Supercars double-header
Supercars

Townsville open to Supercars double-header

Radical Supercars tyre rules draw criticism
Supercars

Radical Supercars tyre rules draw criticism

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.