Supercars News
Supercars News

Supercars unveils 2022 calendar

Supercars has unveiled a 13-round calendar for the 2022 season that starts in Newcastle and ends in Sydney.

As revealed by Motorsport.com the calendar will grow next year from 12 to 13 rounds.

As it stands 12 of those rounds are locked in while one, on the last weekend of July, is listed as TBC.

That's expected to eventually be filled by The Bend Motorsport Park.

The season will be book-ended by events in New South Wales, with the already-confirmed Newcastle 500 to open proceedings on March 4-6.

Sydney Motorsport Park will then host the finale under lights on November 18-20, with the format currently listed without clarity as a 'Super600' event. 

After Newcastle the series will travel to Tasmania (March 26-27) before the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on April 7-10.

Wanneroo Raceway in Perth will then host a night event on the April 30-May 1 weekend before the Winton event on May 20-22.

The Northern Swing will include the already-confirmed Darwin Triple Crown on June 17-19 followed by the Townsville 500 on July 8-10, likely to be only the second refuelling round of the year.

There is no long winter break, with the action continuing with the TBC/The Bend event on July 30-31 followed by Sandown on August 19-21 and a trip across the Tasman to Pukekohe on September 10-11.

The Bathurst 1000 – once again the only two-driver endurance race on the schedule – moves back to its traditional early October slot (October 6-9) with the Gold Coast 500 three weeks later.

The season then concludes with the Sydney SuperNight.

Super2 will head the undercard for six events – Newcastle, Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Sydney.

“The 2022 season will follow an unprecedented two years for Supercars in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in two revised calendars – a huge achievement given the nature of the sport,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“It has been fantastic to welcome fans back to events this year, and we will continue to ensure this is done safely and in line with national guidelines as we welcome more fans back in 2022.

“We are very pleased with the interest in Supercars growing continuously through large audiences watching our world-class broadcast and a significant growth of our presence online across the globe."

2022 Supercars calendar 

Round Event Circuit Date
1 Newcastle 500* Newcastle (NSW) March 4-6
2 Tasmania SuperSprint Symmons Plains (TAS) March 26-27
3 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park (VIC) April 7-10
4 Perth SuperNight* Wanneroo Raceway (WA) April 30-May 1
5 Winton SuperSprint Winton Raceway (VIC) May 21-22
6 Darwin Triple Crown Hidden Valley (NT) June 17-19
7 Townsville 500* Reid Park (QLD) July 8-10
8 TBC TBC July 30-31
9 Sandown SuperSprint* Sandown Raceway (VIC) August 19-21
10 Auckland SuperSprint Pukekohe (NZ) September 10-11
11 Bathurst 1000* Mount Panorama (NSW) October 6-9
12 Gold Coast 500 Surfers Paradise (QLD) October 28-30
13 Sydney Super600* Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW) November 18-20

* Super2

