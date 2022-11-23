Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 2023 Supercars schedule sparks controversy Next / Supercars wants New Zealand return in 2024
Supercars News

Supercars announces 12-round 2023 calendar

Supercars has officially announced a 12-round calendar for the 2023 season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars announces 12-round 2023 calendar
Listen to this article

The schedule will kick off in Newcastle on March 10-12, with 11 more events spanning to the season finale in Adelaide which, as first reported by Motorsport.com, will be slightly earlier than this year with a late November slot.

Along the way Supercars will visit Albert Park, Perth, Symmons Plains, Darwin, Townsville, Sydney Motorsport Park, The Bend, Sandown and Bathurst for two endurance events, and the Gold Coast.

The most notable absence is New Zealand, Supercars having been unable to lock down a replacement venue for Pukekohe Park.

Another change is there are no two-day meetings on the schedule, with all events a minimum of three days.

Following the opener in Newcastle, which will be the competitive debut of the Gen3 cars, Supercars will stage its second round of the season at Albert Park as part of the Australian Grand Prix on March 30-April 2.

Wanneroo Raceway is next on April 28-30, however the event is listed as the Perth SuperSprint with the night time running to be dropped.

Symmons Plains will then host the Tasmania SuperSprint in May 19-21 before the traditional northern swing to Darwin (June 16-18) and Townsville (July 7-9).

The Darwin round, meanwhile, will again be the official Indigenous round.

The Sydney SuperNight will be the only round under lights on July 28-30 while The Bend makes the calendar with an August 18-20 slot due to NZ falling over.

For the first time since 2019 there will be multiple endurance rounds, with the Sandown 500, as a two-driver event, returning in the lead-up to the Bathurst 1000.

The date, however, has prompted some controversy and tension with governing body Motorsport Australia, which had the circuit booked for a SpeedSeries round on that September 15-17 weekend.

READ MORE ABOUT THE SANDOWN CONTROVERSY

The 60th running of the Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 5-8 before the season concludes with street races on the Gold Coast (October 27-29) and in Adelaide (November 23-26).

The free-to-air TV events, which will be shared by Fox Sports and Seven, are Newcastle, Darwin, Townsville, Bathurst and Adelaide.

Super2 and Super3 will feature as supports at Newcastle, Perth, Darwin, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Adelaide.

“With the Camaro vs Mustang debut, the return of the Sandown 500 and our marquee event, the Repco Bathurst 1000, celebrating its 60th anniversary, 2023 is shaping as one of the most exciting in the history of our sport," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“This year we have seen huge crowds return to our events and Adelaide is shaping as a spectacular finale for the Holden Commodore and Ford Mustang rivalry.

“We cannot wait to roll out out our Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro at Newcastle in March. What an amazing way to start the new chapter of racing for our sport.”

Testing for the new cars will kick off at the end of January.

2023 Supercars calendar

Round Event Circuit  Date
1 Newcastle 500 Newcastle, NSW March 10-12
2 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park, VIC March 30-April 2
3 Perth SuperSprint Carco.com.au Raceway (Wanneroo), WA April 28-30
4 Tasmania SuperSprint Symmons Plains, TAS May 19-21
5 Darwin Triple Crown Hidden Valley, NT June 16-18
6 Townsville 500 Reid Park, QLD July 7-9
7 Sydney SuperNight Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW July 28-30
8 OTR SuperSprint The Bend Motorsport Park, SA August 18-20
9 Sandown 500 Sandown Motor Raceway, VIC  September 15-17
10 Bathurst 1000 Mount Panorama, NSW October 5-8
11 Gold Coast 500 Surfers Paradise, QLD October 27-29
12 Adelaide 500 Adelaide Parklands, SA November 23-26

 

 

2023 Supercars schedule sparks controversy
2023 Supercars schedule sparks controversy
Supercars wants New Zealand return in 2024

Supercars wants New Zealand return in 2024
Andrew van Leeuwen
