Subscribe
Supercars Adelaide
Race report

Supercars Adelaide: Rookie Payne dominates finale, Van Gisbergen retires

Matt Payne has marked himself as New Zealand’s next Supercars star after taking a brilliant maiden win in the final race of the season in the Adelaide 500.

Updated
Race winner Matthew Payne, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

The 21-year-old Supercars rookie completely dominated the 250km race after starting second in his Grove Racing Ford Mustang. He leapt away at the start and built a lead of four seconds over newly-crowned champion Brodie Kostecki in 20 laps, and controlled the race almost at will, to win by 8.54 seconds.

Payne had shown great speed over the whole weekend and more than made up for a disappointing Saturday, when a Qualifying Shootout mistake compounded into a lowly 23rd place finish.

“It’s so good, I've got no words,” said Payne, whose previous best result was fourth place on the Gold Coast last month.

“We have all been trying, we worked so hard to get to this point. The Groves believed in me when they first put me in Super2.

“I kind of got the jump on him [Kostecki] and went for it.”

Second place went to Broc Feeney’s Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro, after making strong progress from fifth on the grid.

“Seeing Matty win is awesome, it is literally deju vu back to last year,” said Feeney, who scored his own maiden Supercars win in Adelaide a year ago

“It has been a roller coaster last couple of rounds. To bounce back today, to have a great result, a big thanks to the team.”

David Reynolds drove a clever race, and he had to. In the top 10 Shootout he tripped up at the Senna Chicane, earning himself an automatic 10th starting slot, and the veteran had to pick his way through traffic to give the Grove team a fairytale 1-3 result in his final drive with the team.

“I just can’t believe Matt won that, he deserves it,” after his fourth consecutive podium finish.

“He puts a lot of effort into his job, he is a clever little fella.”

Cameron Waters backed up his Saturday victory with a solid fourth in the Ken Block-liveried Tickford Ford, ahead of what was a huge battle for fifth place over the second half of the 78-lap race. Chaz Mostert (WAU Ford), Kostecki (Erebus Chevrolet) and Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet) had a solid fight until Kostecki dropped out of the battle when he overshot Turn 9, dropping him to eighth.

Mostert took fifth from Heimgartner, who held off Anton De Pasquale (Dick Johnson Racing Ford) and a recovering Kostecki.

Shane van Gisbergen had a troubled final Supercars race. After starting 15th he made strong ground early in the race but after his second pitstop, he re-pitted for what he reported felt like a loose wheel – at the same time as teammate Broc Feeney was in the lane. Van Gisbergen ultimately retired, an unfortunate end to his stellar Supercars career before he relocates to the USA to compete in NASCAR next year.

In spite of Feeney getting the better of Kostecki mid-race and Will Brown’s lowly 14th place finish, Erebus sealed the Teams’ Championship by a score of 5152 points over Triple Eight’s 4976.

Heimgartner’s strong finish vaulted Brad Jones Racing to third in that championship, ahead of Tickford’s Waters/Thomas Randle pairing.

Adelaide 500 - Race 2 results:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1
M. Payne Penrite Racing
Ford Mustang GT 78

-

150
2
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+8.548

8.5483

8.548 138
3 Australia D. Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 78

+11.186

11.1857

2.637 129
4 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 78

+20.024

20.0235

8.838 120
5 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 78

+26.566

26.5661

6.543 111
6 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+29.801

29.8010

3.235 102
7 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 78

+30.687

30.6873

0.886 96
8
B. Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+31.548

31.5484

0.861 90
9 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 78

+32.628

32.6278

1.079 84
10 Australia T. Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 78

+35.179

35.1791

2.551 78
11 Australia T. Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Ford Mustang GT 78

+40.680

40.6797

5.501 72
12 Australia J. Courtney Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 78

+41.517

41.5167

0.837 69
13 Australia S. Pye Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+42.546

42.5463

1.030 66
14 Australia W. Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+50.251

50.2513

7.705 63
15 Australia M. Winterbottom Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+54.585

54.5853

4.334 60
16 Australia T. Slade Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+1'00.446

1'00.4464

5.861 57
17
C. Hill Truck Assist Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+1'11.594

1'11.5940

11.148 54
18 Australia B. Fullwood Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 78

+1'13.831

1'13.8305

2.237 51
19 Australia J. Smith SCT Logistics Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 77

1 lap

48
20 Australia J. Golding Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 77

1 lap

45
21 Australia N. Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 77

1 lap

42
22 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 76

2 laps

39
23 Australia J. Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 64

14 laps

36
New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 52

Retirement 33
D. Fraser Tradie Racing
Ford Mustang GT 51

27 laps

Retirement 30
View full results
shares
comments
Previous article Supercars Adelaide: Kostecki seals title as Waters leads Ford 1-2-3-4

Latest news

Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title'

Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title'

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title' Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title'

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe