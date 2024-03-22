All Series
Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint
Race report

Supercars Albert Park: Brown wins Race 2 as Triple Eight's streak continues

Will Brown has regained the points lead in the Supercars Championship after taking the win in the second of four races at Albert Park on Friday afternoon.

Will Brown, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Will Brown, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Edge Photographics

The Red Bull Chevrolet driver made the most of starting on the outside, racing line to take the lead and went on to take his second win of the season by 0.96sec.

“I had a super fast car, I was able to manage it from the front and manage the tyres,” said the 25-year-old after his second win of the season. “Hopefully I will be able to keep it going over the weekend.”

The race was won in the opening 10 seconds of the 17-lap journey. Cam Waters looked to have the slightly better jump at the green but Brown beat the Tickford Ford Mustang to the first corner, taking a lead he was never to lose. The Ford had speed but on a warm track Waters never got the chance to put a move on Brown – especially when he found Broc Feeney on his inside on Lap 8.

Waters fought back but in the process fell to sixth, while Feeney seized second a lap later from Mark Winterbottom, who later jumped to second in the confusion after making up seven positions in Thursday’s race. The veteran pressed Feeney for the rest of the race hard but could not find a way past in his Team18 Chevrolet – until lap 17, when Feeney dropped two places when he locked the rear brakes and ran wide.

“That was hectic, no pitstops makes it an unbelievable race,” said Winterbottom.

“You think 19 laps [sic] is not very long, but it was flat-out. Our race pace is good and we are definitely heading in the right direction.”

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Behind the pair of Chevrolet Camaros, Grove Racing’s Matt Payne took third place in the best of the Fords ahead of Feeney, Will Davison (Dick Johnson Racing Ford), Nick Percat (Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet) and Waters.

Payne, who finished the race with a broken front wheel rim after a clash with Anton de Pasquale on the opening lap of the race, did not know he had the problem.

“I have no idea, that happened at the start," he said. "I lost the steering wheel out of my hands. Another third place is pretty good, I can’t complain!”

One driver who did not feature was Chaz Mostert. Coming into the race third in the points, the WAU Ford driver experienced a blistered tyre and dropped well down the pack, finishing 17th.

Even after the mishap for Feeney he remains second in the points, while Brown’s position is aided by five bonus points for the fastest lap. He leads on 437 from Feeney’s 419, with Mostert third on 354 from Payne (302) and Percat (302).

Saturday will see two more Qualifying sessions which will set the grid for one race each on Saturday and Sunday.

Race results:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

150
2 Australia M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

0.9693

138
3
M. Payne Penrite Racing
Ford Mustang GT 17

1.5309

129
4
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

1.8399

120
5 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 17

2.4644

111
6 Australia N. Percat Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

2.7510

102
7 Australia C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 17

3.3498

96
8 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

3.6724

90
9 Australia T. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

8.6315

84
10 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

8.7491

78
11 Australia D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

10.7848

72
12
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
Ford Mustang GT 17

11.1947

69
13 New Zealand R. Stanaway Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 17

15.4263

66
14 New Zealand A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

15.6516

63
15 Australia B. Fullwood Middy's Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

18.0433

60
16 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

18.2058

57
17 Australia C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 17

26.7701

54
18 Australia J. Evans SCT Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

27.3987

51
19
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
Ford Mustang GT 17

27.4936

48
20
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

27.6327

45
21 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

28.5135

42
22 Australia J. Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 17

29.6330

39
23 Australia T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 17

39.8823

36
Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 0

33
View full results

Previous article Supercars Albert Park: Triple Eight dominates opener as Feeney wins

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
