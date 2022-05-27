Supercars aware of recent crew injuries

Listen to this article

There have been crew injuries at the past two events involving Supercars, the first, and most serious, coming at the Supercars-owned Bathurst 12 Hour.

A team crew member was involved in an incident during pack down at the end of the event, a head injury thought to have at one point been critical.

His condition was fortunately stabilised.

There were then two seperate finger-related injuries for crew members from a Supercars team during last weekend's Winton SuperSprint, although neither close to as serious as the Bathurst incident.

Supercars has since acknowledged the incidents and reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe working environment for its competitors.

However in a statement provided to select media there was no reference to any direct action that will be taken in response.

“The safety of competitors and spectators is paramount, with circuits certified to the highest global safety standards by the governing body, Motorsport Australia," read the statement.

“Safety remains a prime concern and we will always work with Motorsport Australia and teams to ensure regulations are in place to provide the safest working conditions possible.”

The spate of injuries at motorsport events in Australia hasn't been limited to Supercars.

Drag racing made national headlines the week before the Bathurst 12 Hour due to an explosion in the staging area at Sydney Dragway.

The Jim Read Racing Top Fueler had an engine malfunction while crew members were working on the car, which left five of them hospitalised.

Fortunately there were no serious injuries despite initial reports of one member being critical.

Sanctioning body the IHRA swiftly launched an investigation into the incident.

“A full investigation is underway into the cause of the incident in question in conjunction with the organisers of the Australian Top Fuel Championship and the sanctioning body at Sydney Dragway, IHRA Australia," read a statement provided at the time.

“Our thoughts are with the team members involved and hope to see them back at the racetrack soon.”