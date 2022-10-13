Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst News

Supercars releases 2022 Bathurst 1000 crowd numbers

Just shy of 200,000 Supercars fans challenging weather conditions to attend the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The jewel in the Supercars crown was held without COVID-related crowd restrictions for the first time since 2019 last weekend.

However mother nature provided restrictions of her own, wet weather making life hard for those trackside at Mount Panorama.

The Friday and Saturday were particularly weather-affected, with the Top 10 Shootout ultimately cancelled due to torrential rain.

The weather drenched the famous mountain top campsites and left campers dealing with thick mud, while the conditions forced organisers to close many of the carparks for the weekend after vehicles were left bogged on Thursday.

Despite all that, Supercars still filled more than 7,000 campsites for the weekend, while the total attendance across the four days was recorded as 195,758 people.

That compares to 201,975 from 2019 and the all-time time record set in 2012 of 207,205.

“To our fans and the people of Bathurst who supported us in some of the worst weather conditions we have ever experienced at the Great Race, thank you," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The contribution of fans, volunteers, marshals, Supercars teams, competitors and officials made this event memorable for so many reasons this year.

“The end-product was once again world-class, both at the venue and for those at home watching the broadcast."

As for the broadcast, tthis year's race was the second-highest performing Supercars race of the Fox Sports era in terms of TV numbers, with 524,000 tuning in on Foxtel and across its various streaming platforms.

“Bathurst continues to be a race that revs up fans right around the country," said Fox Sports Executive Director Steve Crawley.

“With Jessica Yates, six-time Bathurst champion Mark Skaife and Neil Crompton heading world-class coverage it’s always a highlight of the year and just keeps getting better.

“Great to see another bumper Bathurst for the home of motorsport in Australia.”

The free-to-air coverage on Seven averaged 1.36 million viewers while the podium averaged 1.89 millions viewers.

“The Repco Bathurst 1000 is the jewel in the crown of Australian motorsport and we’re delighted that over 4.28 million Australians tuned into Seven’s live and free coverage from Mount Panorama, led by a star-studded commentary team," said Seven’s Head of Network Sport Lewis Martin.

“Seven is a pioneer of motorsport broadcasting in Australia and Supercars is a key part of our sports schedule. There’s no better motorsport in Australia than Supercars and we’re thrilled to bring fans more comprehensive and unbeatable coverage in 2023."

