Previous / Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency
Supercars News

Supercars bullish about at-risk events

By:

Supercars says it is sticking to its guns with the 2021 schedule despite a number of events being at risk to due COVID outbreaks and potential border closures.

Supercars bullish about at-risk events

The Sydney SuperNight, Perth SuperNight and Auckland SuperSprint are all thought to have a level of risk attached to them due to a spate of recent COVID-19 outbreaks on Australia's east coast.

Sydney is the most precarious as the New South Wales capital continues to deal with a widespread – at least by Australian standards – outbreak of the Delta variant.

The city is currently locked down with an outbreak-high 112 positive cases recorded in the last day.

As it stands Supercars is supposed to be racing at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 20-22.

The Perth and Auckland events are more at risk due to stringent border controls. Western Australia has been very conservative when it comes to its state border, requiring other states to have recorded 14 days of no community transmission for the border to be open.

The border between WA and Queensland is currently closed which, for example, would pose a problem for the Queensland-based teams if it were to continue. However with Queensland's latest outbreak seemingly under control, that border is likely to open in the next 10 days.

The border to Victoria, where most of the remaining teams are based, is open at the moment.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has consistently suspended its travel bubble with Australia when there have been outbreaks across the Tasman. With the logistical element of the cars travelling to another country, a firm decision on that is needed by mid-September.

While its entirely feasible that both borders would be open for the September 11-12 (Perth) and November 6-7 (NZ) events, they will always carry an element of risk due to that conservatism.

Motorsport.com sources have indicated there are a number of contingencies in place, with The Bend and Winton in the frame to act as replacements for Perth and NZ if needed, and a potential postponement of the Sydney event until November.

But, speaking last Friday, Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said the category would continue its bullish approach to events and only make changes if and when they are absolutely necessary.

“I think the first thing I’d say is we’re still six weeks out from Sydney," said Seamer.

"Whilst I’m sure people are, like everybody, monitoring the situation in New South Wales quite closely, we’re still six weeks away. That is a dedicated race track so we can be much more agile in the planning in the lead-up to that event than something like a street race and I think we demonstrated that last year – it gives us the opportunity to manage different restrictions or different challenges in the lead-up to the event.

"With regards to Perth and New Zealand, sure, those are ones that we are monitoring closely. New Zealand being November is less of a concern right now but, Perth in September is something that we’re monitoring and monitoring the Western Australian response to the situation in New South Wales.

"But keep in mind that none of our teams are based in Sydney. I think the guys at Tekno and Team Sydney have relocated and Brad Jones Racing is based in regional New South Wales, so we have a little bit of flexibility with Perth. It’s really more important how they view the borders with Queensland and Victoria than New South Wales."

Should all of the remaining events go ahead, there is a question mark over where the postponed Winton round will fit into the schedule.

Supercars is obligated to complete 12 events by its broadcast agreement, and would need the teams to sign off on adding extra rounds beyond that.

With Townsville now a double-header, there is 12 rounds on the schedule without adding Winton back into the mix.

One of the at-risk events falling over would, of course, solve that issue.

"We are absolutely looking at Winton as both getting back there but potentially dropping in to cover an event if for whatever reason we couldn’t make it," said Seamer.

As for a new date Seamer added: "There’s a few things that need to be factored into that. I think one of the things that we’re working through with [the Benalla Auto Club] is the ideal time to be there from a weather point of view, and then factoring that back into our logistics.

"And also considering would it potentially need to replace an event in the back half of the year. So there’s multiple scenarios that see Winton coming back in."

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

