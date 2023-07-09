Supercars cancels pre-race entertainment

There have been a number of on-track entertainment sessions so far this weekend with different burnout cars and demonstration laps from an ex-Chase Elliot NASCAR.

However the non-racing entertainment came under fire in the Top 10 Shootout early this afternoon due to track conditions.

Almost all drivers complained of a lack of grip due to rubber on the track, with Cam Waters' pole time around six-tenths slower than qualifying earlier today.

That was also set once the track had cleaned up significantly, with Waters running second-last in the single-lap dash for pole.

Drivers that ran early in the session were highly critical of the track conditions, with Andre Heimgartner and Will Brown both drifting back into the 1m15s.

Will Davison even likened the coloured rubber seen all over the track to a gender reveal party.

Supercars has responded by cancelling the last remaining on-track entertainment session which was scheduled to take place at 2pm local time, immediately before the Supercars race.