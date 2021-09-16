Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars officially cancels Winton event

By:

Supercars has officially confirmed that Winton won't feature on the 2021 schedule next month as planned.

Supercars officially cancels Winton event

The rural Victorian circuit was set to host the resumption of the Supercars season on the first weekend of next month.

However it has long been expected that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria would see it drop off what will be a second major revision to the remaining schedule.

That's now been made official, Winton set to miss out along with Phillip Island leaving Victorian race fans waiting until 2022 for their next live Supercars fix.

“The situation is rapidly changing and has shifted considerably since we released the draft calendar changes in July," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“We regret that the COVID-19 situation has led to the cancellation of both the Winton and Phillip Island events and share our Victorian fans’ disappointment that we will not be returning to the state in 2021."

Benalla Auto Club boss Chris Lewis-Williams confirmed plans for Supercars to return to the Winton circuit in 2022.

“We would like to thank all our stakeholders for being so supportive of both Winton Motor Raceway and the Benalla Auto Club, in particular our campers who have stuck by us just waiting for the chance to attend Supercar racing at Winton, and we confirm we will be in touch with you to provide the refund options available," he said.

“Thanks also goes to the Victorian Government, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula and Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes who continue to be great supporters of Northeast Victorian events and motorsport events at Winton in particular.

“We look forward to formalising plans for the return of the Winton Supersprint in 2022."

Winton, Phillip Island and the Gold Coast have all now been cancelled as Supercars looks to complete the five rounds it needs to satisfy its broadcast agreement.

A six-day Super Bathurst has been confirmed for early December as the season finale while a double-header at Sydney Motorsport Park before that has long been mooted.

More news on the additional rounds is expected soon.

Supercars offers first look at Gen3 V8 motors

Supercars offers first look at Gen3 V8 motors
