Supercars champion could be crowned at Bathurst

There are persistent rumours that the series could rush through the remainder of its 2020 schedule, keeping the Victorian teams in exile longer than first planned but ending the season at the Bathurst 1000.

That plan would likely include Townsville becoming a double-header as expected, and perhaps another double-header at Queensland Raceway in September ahead of the Bathurst 1000 in early October.

Even if the QR double-header didn't come to fruition, the current confirmed schedule would allow Supercars to crown its series winner, and Motorsport Australia to crown the Australian Touring Car Champion.

According to Motorsport Australia, the International Sporting Code doesn't specify a minimum number of rounds for an International Series like Supercars, which means the series champion can be crowned regardless.

The ATCC, which is awarded by Motorsport Australia alongside the Supercars title, has a requirement of at least six rounds held across at least four states and territories.

Should the Darwin double-header go ahead as currently planned, and given the Albert Park round technically counted because qualifying took place on the Thursday evening, the current schedule would cover five states and territories by Bathurst.

That's South Australia (Adelaide), Victoria (Albert Park), New South Wales (Sydney Motorsport Park and Bathurst), the Northern Territory (Hidden Valley) and Queensland (Townsville).

“Motorsport Australia’s championship policy states that this championship should be contested over a minimum of six rounds per calendar year in no fewer than four states or territories, subject to exceptional circumstances (such as force majeure) or if otherwise approved by Motorsport Australia," said a Motorsport Australia spokesperson.

“The International Sporting Code does not specify that an International Series needs to be conducted over a minimum number of rounds and locations.

“As such, Motorsport Australia expects Supercars will be able to award the 60th Australian Touring Car Championship at the conclusion of its season in 2020.”

As it stands, the Supercars season is meant to visit Sandown in September before post-Bathurst rounds in Western Australia and Tasmania in November and a finale under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park in December.

Sandown, however, will almost certainly be cancelled given that Melbourne has just started a six-week Stage 4 lockdown, which includes people being confined to a five-kilometre radius of their home and an 8pm-5am curfew.

The Perth and Launceston rounds also currently seem unlikely, given both WA and Tasmania's borders are still mostly closed to the rest of the country.