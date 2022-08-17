Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars completes junior class backflip

Supercars has formalised its backflip on its junior structure for 2023 while a standalone V8 Touring Cars class has also been confirmed.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars completes junior class backflip
Listen to this article

The Australian category announced recently that all Car of the Future cars would continue to be eligible for Super2 once the Gen2 Ford Mustang and ZB Commodore filtered down to the second tier.

However Supercars has since elected to backflip on that decision and shift the non-Gen2 COTF cars – namely the VF Commodore, FG-X Falcon and Nissan Altima – down to Super3, where they will be combined with the Project Blueprint cars such as the FG Falcon and VE II Commodore.

The news means a team like MW Motorsport, which has successfully campaigned Altimas in Super2 in recent years, will be bumped back to the third tier on the combined grid.

Any COTF chassis can, however, be converted to a Gen2-spec Mustang or ZB Commodore.

“Over recent months we held discussions with various stakeholders, and it became apparent that this decision would align with the technical configuration of both Dunlop Series moving forward," said Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.

“It was unanimously agreed that this was the best decision to ensure the Dunlop Series remain the key pathway to the Repco Supercars Championship and we can now move forward with planning for the 2023 series.”

Australian Racing Group will also continue to manage Super3 for Supercars.

It has also been confirmed that, as first reported by Motorsport.com, a standalone V8 Touring Car Series will return in 2023.

That will be open to all pre-COTF Supercars up to the VE II Commodore and FG Falcon and will run on the SpeedSeries bill under the guidance of ARG.

The news means competitors with a pre-COTF cars can run in either Super3, V8TC, or both.

It's not yet confirmed what tyres the V8TC cars will run on, with the category having using Kumho rubber in the past.

"We have been well into the planning to re-establish the V8 Touring Cars Series as a stand-alone entity for some time," said Super3 and V8TC category manager Liam Curkpatrick.

"This announcement offers competitors with pre-Car of the Future Supercars the best of both worlds; they can compete in Super3 competition alongside the Super2 cars, and they can also race among cars of a similar specification in a stand-alone category.

"This is essentially the return of the series that grew and evolved into what became Super3 in 2019.

"V8 Touring Cars will have its own calendar, race formats and broadcast package, offering a great place for both young drivers progressing up the ladder or those who just enjoy racing these sensational cars."

