Supercars News

Supercars locks in crucial Gen3 aero test

Supercars has locked in the VCAT test that will determine the aero homologation of the Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The straightline testing will take place at the Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba on November 7-11.

VCAT is the process used by Supercars to assess aero parity between cars and involves fitting the cars with sensors and running them in a straight line.

A soft VCAT took place earlier this year using the Camaro and the S550 Mustang, however final VCAT needed to wait on Ford to update the Mustang bodywork to S650 specification.

Once this round of VCAT is complete Supercars will sign off on the homologation of the two aero packages.

“The Gen3 Mustang and Camaro prototypes have already completed an extensive testing programme of over 10,000 kilometres throughout 2022," said Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.

“The cars have been taken to several different circuits and airstrips, using all of the current full-time drivers, as teams now start to build their own race cars.

“The weather forecast looks promising, and we’re confident we will achieve what we need to next week at VCAT.”

The Gen3 design and development process has been hit by a number of delays, however Supercars is still working towards having cars, outside of the prototypes, testing by December.

A successful VCAT will allow teams to behind procuring finalised body panels, while chassis production is now in full swing across the board.

Pace Innovations is building the lion's share of the control chassis, which will provided completed to teams, while it is also supplying kits to Erebus Motorsport and Walkinshaw Andretti United, which are then assembling them in-house.

Triple Eight, the GM homologation team and the squad that's designed most of the Gen3 platform, is the only team that's building its own control chassis from scratch.

As for other parts, teams are now working together to split the category-wide supply of various control bits.

The Gen3 cars will make their competitive debut at the Newcastle 500 on the second weekend in March next year.

