Supercars Darwin: Feeney beats Winterbottom in Saturday race
Broc Feeney took his fourth race win of the 2024 Supercars Championship after a clinical display at Hidden Valley in Darwin.
Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
From second on the grid Feeney (Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro) had to follow polesitter James Golding (PremiAir Racing Chevrolet) for the opening three laps before finding a gap at Turn 6, and building a lead of up to three seconds.
As the opposition pitted, Feeney waited until mid-race to make his mandatory stop, emerging with a lead of 1.62s. By the end of 48 laps his winning margin was 8.67s.
“I thought I was going to have an aeroplane crash for a second,” said 21-year-old Feeney after his huge moment on the opening lap.
“I knew I had an opportunity so I got it in there, I was pumped to get it done so early.
“It feels like a relief, the people around me know it has been a difficult period.”
Veteran Mark Winterbottom underlined his stellar record at the Darwin circuit by taking second in the Team18 Chevrolet, ahead of Will Brown (Triple Eight Chevrolet).
“I wish they had the whole championship here!,” said ‘ Frosty’ “We had a few issues, I had a sticking throttle under brakes. Broc was fast, slow down young fella!”
Fresh from his NASCAR Cup debut at Sonoma in California Brown took his Triple Eight Chevrolet to third.
“We had a pretty fast car but the boys did an amazing job in the pits,” said the points leader.
“Once we got close to Frosty it all heats up. A warm day, hot in the car and I am glad it is not an endurance round!”
Brown’s 10th podium in 11 races was aided by a swift pitstop and slower pit work by others.
Golding’s hopes of a podium finish were dealt a blow when he had to wait in the pitlane after a two-tyre stop, dropping him back to a career best-equalling fourth at the chequered flag.
Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Behind the trio of Camaros came the first of the Ford Mustangs in what was undoubtedly the drive of the race.
After a difficult Friday qualifying session, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert started 22nd and from the opening lap surged through the field, gaining nine spots in 15 laps before the pit cycle started.
By the end of the race Mostert was in fourth, just 0.6s behind Golding and showing that the WAU Ford would be a huge factor in a race providing the team can address its qualifying problems.
“I am super-gutted we did not qualify well now,” he admitted. “We got the strategy right today, a few guys are probably annoyed with me, I might have leaned on people pretty hard!”
David Reynolds gave Team18 another reward in sixth place ahead of the other driver to be slowed in the pits, Nick Percat, who came home in seventh place, ahead of Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing) and Tim Slade (PremiAir Racing).
With third place Brown has limited the points damage, leading Feeney 1210-1095. Mostert is third on 1017 ahead of Cam Waters, whose 11th place came after a five-second time penalty, on 778.
Darwin Supercars Race 1 result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
55'40.4499
|150
|2
|M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+8.6763
55'49.1262
|8.6763
|138
|3
|W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+10.6426
55'51.0925
|1.9663
|129
|4
|J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+14.6593
55'55.1092
|4.0167
|120
|5
|C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|48
|
+15.1062
55'55.5561
|0.4469
|111
|6
|D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+17.8120
55'58.2619
|2.7058
|102
|7
|N. Percat Bendix Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+18.6266
55'59.0765
|0.8146
|96
|8
|A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+19.9128
56'00.3627
|1.2862
|90
|9
|A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|48
|
+20.2235
56'00.6734
|0.3107
|84
|10
|C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|48
|
+20.2782
56'00.7281
|0.0547
|78
|11
|W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|48
|
+22.0824
56'02.5323
|1.8042
|72
|12
|T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+26.3735
56'06.8234
|4.2911
|69
|13
|J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+26.4970
56'06.9469
|0.1235
|66
|14
|R. Stanaway Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|48
|
+26.6736
56'07.1235
|0.1766
|63
|15
|
M. Payne Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|48
|
+27.8960
56'08.3459
|1.2224
|60
|16
|
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+34.9201
56'15.3700
|7.0241
|57
|17
|B. Fullwood Middy's Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+34.9447
56'15.3946
|0.0246
|54
|18
|M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+35.4377
56'15.8876
|0.4930
|51
|19
|
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|48
|
+43.0249
56'23.4748
|7.5872
|48
|20
|
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|48
|
+43.9794
56'24.4293
|0.9545
|45
|21
|J. Evans SCT Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+53.4164
56'33.8663
|9.4370
|42
|22
|
C. Murray Tickford Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|48
|
+54.2762
56'34.7261
|0.8598
|39
|23
|J. Courtney Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|47
|
+1 Lap
56'16.6055
|1 Lap
|36
|24
|T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|47
|
+1 Lap
56'25.0642
|8.4587
|33
|
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|0
|
|Retirement
|View full results
