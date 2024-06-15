All Series
Race report
Supercars Darwin Triple Crown

Supercars Darwin: Feeney beats Winterbottom in Saturday race

Broc Feeney took his fourth race win of the 2024 Supercars Championship after a clinical display at Hidden Valley in Darwin.

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

From second on the grid Feeney (Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro) had to follow polesitter James Golding (PremiAir Racing Chevrolet) for the opening three laps before finding a gap at Turn 6, and building a lead of up to three seconds.

As the opposition pitted, Feeney waited until mid-race to make his mandatory stop, emerging with a lead of 1.62s. By the end of 48 laps his winning margin was 8.67s.

“I thought I was going to have an aeroplane crash for a second,” said 21-year-old Feeney after his huge moment on the opening lap.

“I knew I had an opportunity so I got it in there, I was pumped to get it done so early.

“It feels like a relief, the people around me know it has been a difficult period.”

Veteran Mark Winterbottom underlined his stellar record at the Darwin circuit by taking second in the Team18 Chevrolet, ahead of Will Brown (Triple Eight Chevrolet).

“I wish they had the whole championship here!,” said ‘ Frosty’ “We had a few issues, I had a sticking throttle under brakes. Broc was fast, slow down young fella!”

Fresh from his NASCAR Cup debut at Sonoma in California Brown took his Triple Eight Chevrolet to third.

“We had a pretty fast car but the boys did an amazing job in the pits,” said the points leader.

“Once we got close to Frosty it all heats up. A warm day, hot in the car and I am glad it is not an endurance round!”

Brown’s 10th podium in 11 races was aided by a swift pitstop and slower pit work by others.

Golding’s hopes of a podium finish were dealt a blow when he had to wait in the pitlane after a two-tyre stop, dropping him back to a career best-equalling fourth at the chequered flag.

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Behind the trio of Camaros came the first of the Ford Mustangs in what was undoubtedly the drive of the race.

After a difficult Friday qualifying session, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert started 22nd and from the opening lap surged through the field, gaining nine spots in 15 laps before the pit cycle started.

By the end of the race Mostert was in fourth, just 0.6s behind Golding and showing that the WAU Ford would be a huge factor in a race providing the team can address its qualifying problems.

“I am super-gutted we did not qualify well now,” he admitted. “We got the strategy right today, a few guys are probably annoyed with me, I might have leaned on people pretty hard!”

David Reynolds gave Team18 another reward in sixth place ahead of the other driver to be slowed in the pits, Nick Percat, who came home in seventh place, ahead of Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing) and Tim Slade (PremiAir Racing).

With third place Brown has limited the points damage, leading Feeney 1210-1095. Mostert is third on 1017 ahead of Cam Waters, whose 11th place came after a five-second time penalty, on 778.

Darwin Supercars Race 1 result

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

55'40.4499

150
2 Australia M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+8.6763

55'49.1262

8.6763 138
3 Australia W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+10.6426

55'51.0925

1.9663 129
4 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+14.6593

55'55.1092

4.0167 120
5 Australia C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 48

+15.1062

55'55.5561

0.4469 111
6 Australia D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+17.8120

55'58.2619

2.7058 102
7 Australia N. Percat Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+18.6266

55'59.0765

0.8146 96
8 New Zealand A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+19.9128

56'00.3627

1.2862 90
9 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 48

+20.2235

56'00.6734

0.3107 84
10 Australia C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 48

+20.2782

56'00.7281

0.0547 78
11 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 48

+22.0824

56'02.5323

1.8042 72
12 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+26.3735

56'06.8234

4.2911 69
13 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+26.4970

56'06.9469

0.1235 66
14 New Zealand R. Stanaway Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 48

+26.6736

56'07.1235

0.1766 63
15
M. Payne Penrite Racing
Ford Mustang GT 48

+27.8960

56'08.3459

1.2224 60
16
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+34.9201

56'15.3700

7.0241 57
17 Australia B. Fullwood Middy's Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+34.9447

56'15.3946

0.0246 54
18 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+35.4377

56'15.8876

0.4930 51
19
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
Ford Mustang GT 48

+43.0249

56'23.4748

7.5872 48
20
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
Ford Mustang GT 48

+43.9794

56'24.4293

0.9545 45
21 Australia J. Evans SCT Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+53.4164

56'33.8663

9.4370 42
22
C. Murray Tickford Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 48

+54.2762

56'34.7261

0.8598 39
23 Australia J. Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 47

+1 Lap

56'16.6055

1 Lap 36
24 Australia T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 47

+1 Lap

56'25.0642

8.4587 33
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 0

Retirement
