Supercars Darwin SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Supercars action continues in the Top End this weekend, with the Darwin SuperSprint to round out the double-header.

Like the Triple Crown, the SuperSprint will feature three short, sharp sprint races, each just 110 kilometres in length.

Qualifying for those three races will effectively be held over five sessions, starting with a three-part format for Saturday's opener.

There will be two 10-minute knock-out sessions, followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

On Sunday there will be two traditional qualifying sessions for the two races.

The major change for this weekend is the tyre allocation, with only the soft compound Dunlops on offer. Each driver will have 20 new tyres at their disposal from the end of Practice 2 onwards.

When is qualifying for the Darwin SuperSprint?

The Supercars action has been shifted earlier in the day on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Saturday's qualifying will begin at 11:55am AEST time, culminating in a Top 15 Shootout that's scheduled to start at 12:30pm AEST.

It's an even earlier start on Sunday, with the two 10-minute sessions starting at 10:50am and 11:05am AEST respectively.

Saturday 22nd August 2020

Qualifying 1: 11:55-12:05 AEST (11:25-11:35 local)

Qualifying 2: 12:10-12:20 AEST (11:40-11:50 local)

Top 15 Shootout: 12:30-13:00 AEST (12:00-12:30 local)

Sunday 23rd August 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 10:50-11:00 AEST (10:20-10:30 local)

Qualifying Race 3: 11:05-11:15 AEST (10:35-10:45 local)

How can I watch the Supercars Darwin SuperSprint qualifying?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Darwin will start at 9:20am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the Fox Sports telecast will begin at 11:15pm before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream the Supercars Darwin SuperSprint qualifying?

Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.