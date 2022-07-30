Supercars deals with tyre controversy

Listen to this article

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, a mixed tyre batch sparked controversy in the paddock at The Bend earlier today.

The two wildcard entries for Zak Best and Jordan Boys were running on a different batch of the soft compound Dunlop rubber due to production issue.

The matter came to a head when Best stormed to a sensational pole position in what is just his second appearance in the main game.

He went on to finish the race fifth.

Supercars has now moved to avoid further controversy tomorrow.

Motorsport.com understands the wildcard allocation will be split amongst the regular field, with each driver getting one of the supposedly faster tyres each.

The wildcards will then run solely on tyres from the batch initially allocated for The Bend.

There are two qualifying sessions and two races tomorrow.