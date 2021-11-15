Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test

The category was set to run the new-generation GM racer for the very first time at Queensland Raceway tomorrow alongside homologation team Triple Eight.

Significantly that would have meant both Gen3 cars would have turned laps, following the Mustang's debut last Wednesday.

But the behind-closed-doors Camaro test has now been postponed, the plan now to run the car next week ahead of its public unveiling in Bathurst.

“Following on from the successful Mustang test last week, the Gen3 steering committee agreed there were some alternate factors we wanted to focus on in the Camaro test, which require time to prepare," said a Supercars spokesperson.

“As a result, the Camaro shakedown will be scheduled for next week, ahead of transportation to Mount Panorama for the official unveiling of both Gen3 Supercars at the Repco Bathurst 1000.”

Broc Feeney was slated to drive the Camaro however his Super2 commitments in Sydney will mean T8 will need to find an alternative driver for the car.

Ford homologation squad Dick Johnson Racing used enduro driver Alex Davison for the Mustang shakedown last week.