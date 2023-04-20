Supercars details latest parity change
Supercars has revealed further details of the Centre of Gravity change that has been forced on the Chevrolet Camaros ahead of the Perth SuperSprint.
The series confirmed yesterday that a parity adjustment would be made to the Camaros following Centre of Gravity testing after the recent Australian Grand Prix.
The GM cars will all be required to redistribute 4.97 kilograms of ballast to the area above the fuel cell to shift the balance slightly higher.
The change is around six per cent of that made to the Ford Mustangs in 2019, when 28 kilograms was shifted to the roofline.
In this case the equivalent in that position would be 1.8 kilograms, the higher overall distribution figure of 4.97 kilograms coming due to the fact the ballast isn't being moved as high.
These changes are expected to equate to around 0.006s per lap of the Wanneroo circuit that will next host Supercars.
Supercars Head of Motorsport has now commented on the changes, explaining how the redistribution works, and saying that a line can now be drawn through CoG parity with the new Gen3 cars.
“To be clear, this isn’t adding a new 4.97 kilograms — this is redistributing existing ballast in the car,” explained Burgess to the official Supercars website.
“It’s not a major adjustment by any means, it’s a small number — but this is a parity series.
“In comparison, 10 litres of fuel is far more powerful than the adjustment we’ve just made for the CoG.
“Coming into this, we knew the cars were already very close. We did the test at Tickford, and there was 2.3mm difference in CoG.
“In 2019, we needed to put 28 kilograms of weight as high as we could get it on the roof bar of the Mustang.
“On this occasion, if we needed to put weight in the same place, it would only be 1.8 kilograms.
“It’s better for the teams to put the weight further back, because that will bring the front axle weights closer together.
“We can draw a line on it now and move on and look ahead to the next race.”
Other changes to the Gen3 cars for Perth include chassis strengthening and new catch can venting, the latter a solution to the engine fires seen at Albert Park.
