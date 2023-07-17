Supercars driver Dale Brede dies aged 48

Brede was a well-known and widely-liked figure in both two and four-wheeled motorsport in Australia.

He enjoyed a successful career as a driver that saw him make six Bathurst 1000 starts and ran Suzuki's factory Australian Superbike programme.

His passing has prompted a wave of tributes, lead by his good friend and one-time Bathurst co-driver Will Davison who posted a heartfelt message to social media just days after the birth of his first child.

"I love you mate," he wrote.

"Still shocked and heartbroken. We were only just chatting about how excited you were to meet Dash.

"I’ve been struggling with the reality of this post for days and haven’t quite processed the incredibly sad loss of one of my best mates Dale Brede.

"I feel honoured and truly lucky to of had you a part of my life for over 20 years, brother. You’ve enriched mine and so many others lives, we’ve had endless laughs and countless good times for a lifetime over.

"Kind, gentle, intelligent, witty, hilarious and always the life of the party. Always smiling in the eyes of so many!

"Talented on four wheels and also two. Supercars driver, Superbikes team owner and competitor, people person and businessman.

"Life won’t be the same without you here and we will miss you more than words.

"So long and until we meet again Bredey. All my love and thoughts are with Campbell, Jenny, Duncan and his family."

Brede started out in karts before a brief stint in Formula Ford and then the somewhat significant step to Formula Holden.

The Canberran became a regular on the country's top open-wheel series driving for National Capital Motors.

In 2001 he made the move to Supercars in what was then known as the Konica Series (now Super2), initially driving a Holden run by NRC International.

The following season he moved to Harris Racing to run a Gulf Western Oils-backed Ford AU Falcon in the development series, finishing second to Paul Dumbrell.

He joined Briggs Motor Sport for the Supercars endurance races that year before moving to the Young Lions entry for the second-tier in 2003, as well as an enduro drive with John Faulkner Racing.

2004 was Brede's sole season as main game full-timer with Team Dynamik, but after a tough campaign with the under-funded squad he went back to being an enduro driver.

He spent two seasons with Brad Jones Racing, his final Bathurst 1000 start coming alongside Michael Caruso in 2006. That was a difficult weekend for Brede and BJR, with Mark Porter, who was meant to share the car with Brede, killed during the development series race on the Friday.

Brede went on to successfully run the Canberra Motorcycle Centre and won and ASBK title with Suzuki and rider Josh Waters in 2017.

In recent years he was based in Queensland and worked with Warren Luff as a stunt driver at Movie World.

Motorsport.com extends its condolences to Brede's family and friends.