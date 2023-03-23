Supercars driver makes Porsche switch

Listen to this article

The experienced Kiwi was shuffled out of the PremiAir Racing line-up this season to make way for new signing Tim Slade.

He was unable to land another full-time seat in the Aussie top tier, although has long been linked to a Supercars endurance drive.

Either way he has locked in a regular programme for 2023, signing on with and expanding EMA Motorsport squad for Carrera Cup.

He'll make his debut in the one-make Porsche series at Albert Park during the Australian Grand Prix next week alongside fellow Cup Car debutant Garnet Patterson.

“I’m excited to join EMA Motorsport, and by the challenge of racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup for the first time," said Pither.

"The car is very different to what I have become accustomed to in Supercars – simple points like being left hand drive – but, more so, the way the car makes its speed and how to maximise the tyre.

"It will be a steep learning curve, but I have high expectations and it’s great to stay active driving in a highly-competitive championship.”

Patterson, meanwhile, makes his Porsche switch after several seasons campaigning LMP2 and LMP3 hardware overseas.

His Carrera Cup debut will follow a second place in the first race at the 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi back in February.

“It is something new for the 2023 season, but I’m looking forward to adding the challenge of Carrera Cup to my programme and racing at home in Australia, which I haven’t done in almost 10 years," he said.

"EMA Motorsport have shown their strength throughout last season, finishing third in the championship and I’m looking forward to working with them to form a successful relationship into the future.”

The 2023 Carrera Cup Australia season kicks off at Albert Park before joining Supercars in Darwin, Townsville, at The Bend, in Sandown, Bathurst, on the Gold Coast and in Adelaide.