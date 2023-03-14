Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars drivers form association

A four-person association has been formed to allow Supercars drivers to communicate with senior race officials.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars drivers form association
The association is currently being led by Shane van Gisbergen, Will Davison, Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters, who take feedback from the rest of the driver group on an array of matters.

The four 'elected' drivers then take problems and solutions to the Motorsport Australia race control team, namely race director James Taylor and driving standards advisor Craig Baird.

The genesis of the association is last year's Gold Coast 500 where there were concerns over tyre bundles and timing loops in place for cutting corners.

That prompted productive discussions between Taylor, Baird and several senior drivers, and led to this more formal system being put in place for drivers to discuss and air views on regulatory matters.

According to Mostert, the plan is for drivers to be shuffled through the panel as the year wears on.

"Myself, Shane, Will and Cam are the first four but the idea is to move it around and get different people in throughout the year," Mostert told Motorsport.com.

"It all started around the Gold Coast last year where a few of us came together with Craig Baird and James Taylor. They gave us the time of day to talk about tyre bundles and track specific things.

"We thought it was cool working with those guys so in the off-season we thought we'd have some advisors and try and get every driver involved in a group.

"We'll talk about things that came up [in Newcastle]. Safety things, track specific things.

"After this weekend any driver can come to us and raise a concern and we'll talk about that in our driver advisor group.

"The idea is not just to lay a problem on, but lay a solution down as well. And then we go to Motorsport Australia to try and implement things going forward.

"I expect in the next few days a few things will roll through. There will be some things that are a priority, some things that a track specific and we have time with. Maybe there will be nothing, it will be all rosy.

"But it's nice that the [Motorsport Australia] guys give us the time of day."

