Supercars drivers pushing to formalise association

An informal association has been operating this season, with all drivers in a WhatsApp group and Shane van Gisbergen, Chaz Mostert, Will Davison and Cam Waters charged with taking ideas and notes to Supercars and Motorsport Australia.

There is now significant momentum towards the formation of an official, recognised drivers association.

The full driver group met on the Friday evening in Darwin to discuss the potential formalisation of the association.

The idea is that a formal association would allow the driver group to work more efficiently with Supercars on a range of aspects that affect the series.

Similar associations exist in the majority of major sporting codes in Australia with outfits such as the AFL Players Association and the Rugby League Players Association well ingrained in their respective sports.

The formalisation process for the Supercars drivers is still in its infancy, though, with the initial meeting to gauge driver interest.

Motorsport.com canvassed a number of drivers today, all of which expressed support for the idea.

"Of course I would support it," said Grove Racing's David Reynolds.

"We've tried to get something like this going a number of times over the course of my career.

"Not one driver would be against starting something like this. It would only benefit the sport."

Supercars has thus far been supportive of the informal united voice for the drivers.

Back in April, CEO Shane Howard told media: "I was approached in regards to it and I thought it was a sensible way to go about business.

"In some circumstances you get to a venue and the same old circumstances are there, whether it's kerb hopping or timing lines or response times or those sorts of things.

"The process that we've set up with the driver group is for them to provide feedback, and solutions, and table those ideas early, prior to a race meeting, so they can be thoroughly investigated. So you're dealing with issues before you get to a race meeting, not during a race meeting, which is always challenging.

"It's difficult to fix any circuit issues during a race meeting because the tracks has already been licensed and certified and making any sort of changes in difficult.

"So we thought that's a very positive way and I'm comfortable with that.

"And if they've got any specific issues with the car, the driver group will collate those responses, so you haven't got 25 guys firing responses at once wth different ideas.

"They'll provide valuable feedback for us, and I totally support that."