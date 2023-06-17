Subscribe
Previous / Erebus to resist more engine changes Next / Darwin Supercars: Waters storms to season-first pole
Supercars News

Supercars drivers pushing to formalise association

Supercars drivers are looking to formalise an association in a bid to work closer and more efficiently with the category.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Drivers and car Liveries for the race weekend

An informal association has been operating this season, with all drivers in a WhatsApp group and Shane van Gisbergen, Chaz Mostert, Will Davison and Cam Waters charged with taking ideas and notes to Supercars and Motorsport Australia.

There is now significant momentum towards the formation of an official, recognised drivers association.

The full driver group met on the Friday evening in Darwin to discuss the potential formalisation of the association.

The idea is that a formal association would allow the driver group to work more efficiently with Supercars on a range of aspects that affect the series.

Similar associations exist in the majority of major sporting codes in Australia with outfits such as the AFL Players Association and the Rugby League Players Association well ingrained in their respective sports.

The formalisation process for the Supercars drivers is still in its infancy, though, with the initial meeting to gauge driver interest.

Motorsport.com canvassed a number of drivers today, all of which expressed support for the idea.

"Of course I would support it," said Grove Racing's David Reynolds.

"We've tried to get something like this going a number of times over the course of my career.

"Not one driver would be against starting something like this. It would only benefit the sport."

Supercars has thus far been supportive of the informal united voice for the drivers.

Back in April, CEO Shane Howard told media: "I was approached in regards to it and I thought it was a sensible way to go about business.

"In some circumstances you get to a venue and the same old circumstances are there, whether it's kerb hopping or timing lines or response times or those sorts of things.

"The process that we've set up with the driver group is for them to provide feedback, and solutions, and table those ideas early, prior to a race meeting, so they can be thoroughly investigated. So you're dealing with issues before you get to a race meeting, not during a race meeting, which is always challenging.

"It's difficult to fix any circuit issues during a race meeting because the tracks has already been licensed and certified and making any sort of changes in difficult.

"So we thought that's a very positive way and I'm comfortable with that.

"And if they've got any specific issues with the car, the driver group will collate those responses, so you haven't got 25 guys firing responses at once wth different ideas.

"They'll provide valuable feedback for us, and I totally support that."

shares
comments

Erebus to resist more engine changes

Darwin Supercars: Waters storms to season-first pole
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving

Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving

Fuel leak blamed for Waters Supercars fire

Fuel leak blamed for Waters Supercars fire

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Fuel leak blamed for Waters Supercars fire Fuel leak blamed for Waters Supercars fire

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet “Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe