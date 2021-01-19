Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars splits all-in pre-season test

Supercars splits all-in pre-season test
By:

Supercars has abandoned plans for all-in pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A recent outbreak in New South Wales has left the state's capital largely cut off from the rest of Australia through border closures and quarantine requirements.

That's forced Supercars into a late change of plans regarding its official pre-season test, which was meant to take place at SMP on February 14.

Testing will now be split between Queensland Raceway and Winton, depending on where teams are based.

Those in Queensland will run at QR on February 12, before Winton hosts the Melbourne teams, and Albury-based Brad Jones Racing, on February 16.

Team Sydney, which is based at SMP, could still test at its home track.

The tests will provide a first and only hit-out for teams ahead of the 2021 season opener at Mount Panorama on February 26-28.

Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

