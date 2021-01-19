Supercars splits all-in pre-season test
shares
comments
Supercars has abandoned plans for all-in pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A recent outbreak in New South Wales has left the state's capital largely cut off from the rest of Australia through border closures and quarantine requirements.
That's forced Supercars into a late change of plans regarding its official pre-season test, which was meant to take place at SMP on February 14.
Testing will now be split between Queensland Raceway and Winton, depending on where teams are based.
Read Also:
Those in Queensland will run at QR on February 12, before Winton hosts the Melbourne teams, and Albury-based Brad Jones Racing, on February 16.
Team Sydney, which is based at SMP, could still test at its home track.
The tests will provide a first and only hit-out for teams ahead of the 2021 season opener at Mount Panorama on February 26-28.
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Trending Today
Latest news
Supercars splits all-in pre-season test
shares
comments
Trending
Oct 13, 2020
Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine
Oct 8, 2020
Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery
Sep 7, 2020
A Father's Day like no other
Load audio player