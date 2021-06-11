Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin
Supercars News

Supercars wants to end in-season development

By:

Supercars hopes its Gen3 rules will kill off the expensive in-season development race between teams.

Supercars wants to end in-season development

The regulations will see teams switch to next-generation Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros mid-way through next season, in what will perhaps be the biggest technical upheaval of the modern Supercars era.

A primary objective of the new rules is cost-cutting, with cheaper build and running costs for both the cars themselves and their V8 engines a critical target.

As part of the cost-cutting measures the last of the technical freedom is set to be stripped away from teams, with the car to be more controlled than any other in Supercars history.

According to Supercars that won't just help drive down build costs, but will put a stop to expensive in-season development races.

As it stands teams are constantly developing parts, mostly related to the front suspension, during each season, something that won't be relevant once those parts are controlled.

"Yes we are," said Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess when asked if Supercars is trying to stop the arms race between teams.

"It's one of the most expensive parts of our sport currently, is the development race that is allowed to go on. And the size of the teams and the engineering departments is fairly significant.

"They're always trying to change the car and improve it by the smallest margins and details, day in, day out.

"Part of the whole philosophy of the Gen3 car is to give everyone exactly the same product but give them something that's adjustable. So the engineers can make a difference.

"But they won't be going away and changing a pickup point on an upright by five millimeters [and] costing themselves 50,000 in building new uprights.

"That side of the car and the programme should generate a fairly significant cost reduction for the teams and the amount of staff that it needs to operate the car.

"The uprights and the wishbones and the roll-bars that are on the car on day one, will be the same ones that are on the car five years later. They won't be going away and continually re-engineering or redesigning any part of the car.

"It should come down to whoever's done the best job on the day between the car, engineer and driver, and the team. It won't come down to the size of your chequebook and just turn into an arms race about developing a car.

"It's not like Formula 1 where you're bringing 30, 40, 50 developments to every grand prix. That's not sustainable.

"As you can see in F1, they're trying to bring in budget caps and the like. So that era of motor sport is gone. We need to follow suit and we need to protect the teams and we need to deliver them with a car that's cost effective, sustainable.

"And then, you don't need an army of millions and millions to run the car."

As for build costs, Burgess reckons the project is "on target" for a $400,000 turn key car, a figure that is $50,000 more than first hoped, but still significantly cheaper than the current car-and-engine package.

"Some of the agreements haven't been finalized, some of the parts are still been manufactured and made, so it's impossible to give you [an exact figure]," he said.

"There's a number, but it's going to be somewhere between [$350,000 and $450,000]. It'd be closer to a three than a four. We believe we're still on target.

"When you look at the current price of cars and engines it should be a significant reduction in common prices that are being paid at the moment. We still hope to have the car around the $400,000 number.

"We think we're on target for that but, as normal, if we're running a compressed production timeline then that will probably incur some more costs because you have to try and rush things through.

"At the moment where we're believe we're on target for a $400,000 car, but that's a turn key car. That's engine, gearbox, everything."

shares
comments

Related video

Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin

Previous article

Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Robert Yates Racing Gain Five New Team Member for 2000

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
Automotive

Tony Stewart purchases Eldora Speedway

4
World of Outlaws

John Gibson returns as the voice of the Outlaws

5
WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut

15h
Latest news
Supercars wants to end in-season development
SUPC

Supercars wants to end in-season development

41m
Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin
SUPC

Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin

22h
"Inclusive" testing for Gen3 Supercars
SUPC

"Inclusive" testing for Gen3 Supercars

Jun 9, 2021
Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test
SUPC

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test

Jun 8, 2021
Murphy, Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard confirmed
SUPC

Murphy, Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard confirmed

Jun 7, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Murphy set for Bathurst wildcard entry 00:41
Supercars
Jun 8, 2021

Supercars: Murphy set for Bathurst wildcard entry

Supercars: Fans vote against paddle shift 00:42
Supercars
Jun 4, 2021

Supercars: Fans vote against paddle shift

Supercars: Erebus teases 2022 Camaro 00:38
Supercars
Jun 3, 2021

Supercars: Erebus teases 2022 Camaro

Supercars outlines new Gen3 timeline 04:56
Supercars
Jun 2, 2021

Supercars outlines new Gen3 timeline

Supercars: Erebus owner Klimenko defends border hesitancy 00:44
Supercars
Jun 1, 2021

Supercars: Erebus owner Klimenko defends border hesitancy

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin Hidden Valley
Supercars

Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin

Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series
Other open wheel

Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

Tony Stewart purchases Eldora Speedway
Automotive Automotive

Tony Stewart purchases Eldora Speedway

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut

Ryan Newman to Ryan Blaney: “The spotter can’t drive the car”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Newman to Ryan Blaney: “The spotter can’t drive the car”

Robert Yates Racing Gain Five New Team Member for 2000
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Robert Yates Racing Gain Five New Team Member for 2000

Canadian Gene Stefanyshyn to lead international position
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

Canadian Gene Stefanyshyn to lead international position

Quartararo race suit found in "normal working order"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit found in "normal working order"

IndyCar’s Detroit GP – facts, figures, schedule, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Detroit GP – facts, figures, schedule, entry list

Latest news

Supercars wants to end in-season development
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wants to end in-season development

Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin
Supercars Supercars

Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin

"Inclusive" testing for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

"Inclusive" testing for Gen3 Supercars

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test
Supercars Supercars

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.