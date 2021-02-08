Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

shares
comments
Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid
By:

Supercars will put two Racing Entitlements Contracts up for sale this year in a move that could see the field expand to 26 cars next season.

The series has featured 24 full-time entries for the past two seasons, initially scaling back from 26 when Triple Eight and Tickford Racing both handed RECs back at the end of 2018.

The ex-Triple Eight entry went to Team Sydney last year – despite the curious lack of a tender process – but was replaced on the Supercars shelf by one of the Garry Rogers Motorsport entries as part of the squad's exit from the series in 2019.

As per the conditions of a returned REC, the two unused entries will go out to tender midway through this year.

If there are bidders that satisfy the requirements of operating a REC, the field could re-expand to 26 cars alongside the introduction of the Gen3 rules in 2022.

There is, however, no obligation for Supercars to sell the RECs off the back of the tender process.

“Both of those RECs need to be legally tendered by the 30th of June this year, and they will be," confirmed Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“There’s a commitment that when the RECs are handed back, there’s an obligation on Supercars to tender those RECs and obtain the best possible price for the entity that handed the REC back.

“We haven’t started the process yet. There was certainly interest at the end of last year but we haven’t started any conversations or processes yet."

Much of the interest in the parked RECs late last year came from Tickford Racing, which was left in a scramble for a fourth entry after the 23Red Racing REC was sold to Brad Jones Racing.

Despite effectively trying to re-secure its own returned REC, and even offering to race without any income from the entry, the Ford squad was ultimately unsuccessful and will only field three Mustangs this season.

According to Seamer, the decision to not release either entry late last year was a matter of both timing and obligation.

“The obligation to tender them wasn’t until the end of June, so there was no obligation for Supercars to conduct a tender at the end of last year," he said.

"Because we ran so late, essentially we ran out of time to conduct the process. It’s a lengthy process, it’s about eight weeks."

Tickford is expected to make another play to buy back its returned REC as part of this tender.

That would facilitate a long-awaited main game debut for reigning Super2 champion Thomas Randle, who's been signed to a multi-year deal.

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role

Previous article

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Kart

WKA: Baker Dirt National race report

2
Grand-Am

Record prize money for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Latest news
Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid
Supercars

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

27m
Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role
Supercars

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role

5h
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

5h
Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

18h
Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun
Supercars

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun

Feb 5, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role
Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Schumacher to debut in Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Schumacher to debut in Australian GT

Trending Today

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Jimmie Johnson Cedar Rapids Review
Stock car Stock car / News

Jimmie Johnson Cedar Rapids Review

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Alex Labbe returns to NASCAR Pinty’s and Xfinity Series
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Alex Labbe returns to NASCAR Pinty’s and Xfinity Series

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue

Why Japan’s second F1 race didn’t take off
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Japan’s second F1 race didn’t take off

Latest news

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.