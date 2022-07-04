Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News
Supercars News

Supercars expands Super2 eligibility

Supercars will expand the eligibility for its second-tier to include all Car of the Future models, including the Mustang and ZB Commodore, next year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars expands Super2 eligibility
Listen to this article

With the impending debut of the all-new Gen3 hardware it's long been expected that the current cars would immediately filter down to Super2.

Supercars confirmed as much mid-way through last year, however at that point the plan was for the Gen2 cars to compete for Super2 honours while the rest of the COTF models would make up the third-tier.

That plan has now been revised, Supercars electing to expand the eligibility of Super2 to include all COTF models – including the FG-X Falcon, VF Commodore, Nissan Altima, Mercedes E63 AMG and the Volvo S60.

Those cars will take on the Mustang and ZB Commodore that do filter down, with a number of deals for current cars having already been struck by Super2 teams.

The FG Falcon and VE Commodore Project Blueprint cars, meanwhile, will continue to compete for Super3 honours on a combined grid with Super2.

According to Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess the decision to expand the eligibility was made to avoid forcing current competitors into a costly upgrade.

"After speaking with both Repco Supercars Championship and Dunlop Super2 Series teams, we are aware that some are ready to commit to ZB Commodores and Ford Mustangs immediately, while others will remain committed to current programmes in 2023," he said.

“This decision benefits teams in both of those positions and paves the way for more teams and drivers to enter our second-tier competition in 2023.

“This combined Dunlop Super2/Dunlop Super3 Series category gives drivers the opportunity to become more familiar with how to race Supercars. The primary focus for us is around the driver pathway, a commitment which Dunlop shares.”

The 2022 Super2/Super3 season will continue in Townsville this weekend with a packed 32-car field.

Matt Payne currently leads the Super2 standings in his Grove Racing Nissan over Triple Eight Holden driver Declan Fraser.

Kai Allen (VE Commodore) leads Brad Vaughan (FG Falcon) and Blake Fardell (VE II Commodore) in Super3.

