Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers
Supercars has mandated the use of its E75 fuel blend to the Dunlop Series, its second and third tiers, from next season onwards.
The main game moved from an E85 blend to an E75 biofuel for this season, which contains more than 80 per cent second-generation fuel components.
It is claimed to be more efficient and produce less carbon than the previous blend.
The E85 has continued to be used in Super2 and Super3, which run under the Dunlop Series banner, given those Car of the Future-spec engines were designed to run on that fuel.
There was talk of a mid-season switch for the Dunlop Series categories, however Supercars has now announced that the move to E75 will take place next season.
That will allow Dunlop Series teams to make the necessary technical changes, including an updated fire suppression system, and the relocation of oil catch can venting to the rear of the car.
“The Dunlop Series, which in 2023 has one of its largest fields ever, will continue to use BP’s E85 fuel for the remainder of this season before transitioning to the BP E75 Racing Fuel in 2024," confirmed Supercars CEO Shane Howard.
“The confirmed timeline of the introduction of BP E75 Racing Fuel to the Dunlop Series confirms that other technical changes required in the Car of the Future Supercar engines that suit the new blend will not be required until the start of 2024.
“This confirmation ensures teams will have time to make the required alterations and test the new fuel product in their Car of the Future Supercars prior to the 2024 series.”
