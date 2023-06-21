Subscribe
Supercars adopts F1 style drivers parade

Supercars will adopt an F1 inspired drivers parade for next month's Townsville 500.

The Australian series will move to an all-in parade concept, with the entire 25-driver field lapping the circuit on the back of an open truck.

That will replace the traditional drivers parade used at major Supercars events where drivers, or enduro pairs, sit in individual open vehicles.

The F1 style parade will take place at 11:05am local time on the Sunday of the Townsville 500, ahead of the second 250-kilometre race of the weekend which starts at 2:40pm local time.

"We're thrilled to introduce this exciting addition for our fans at the NTI Townsville 500," said event manager Matt Ramsden.

"We wanted to enhance the fan experience, and this is something new for the North Queensland event.

“We hope fans line the circuit on Sunday morning to see their favourite drivers up close before their 250 kilometre race later that day.”

The new-look parade forms part of a revamped Townsville entertainment package that includes another Supercars first – a drone show.

More than 500 drones will take the sky to form Supercars and motorsport inspired shapes following the post-race Ministry of Sound concert on the Saturday night.

The on-track action includes the return of refuelling races for Supercars for the first time since the season-opening Newcastle 500.

There is also a packed undercard led by the third round of the Super2 and Super3 season, along with Carrera Cup, Toyota 86s and Aussie Racing Cars.

The 2023 Townsville 500 will take place on July 7-9.

