Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars hopes fastest lap points extend title fight

shares
comments
Supercars hopes fastest lap points extend title fight
By:

Supercars is hoping a new points prize for the fastest lap will help title fights go down to the wire.

The Aussie series has introduced a new bonus points system for fastest laps this season, which will be in play at the eight sprint events.

There will be five points on offer for each of the three races, bumping the total points on offer for sprint event up to 315 and putting an additional 120 points on the table across the season.

Unlike in Formula 1, the driver won't have to be in the Top 10 to claim the bonus points.

According to Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, the move is designed to helped prolong the title fight.

"It's something the Commission discussed last year," he said.

"It was an initiative to extend the championship. For drivers to be able to accumulate more points, and then hopefully extend the decision on who the champion is.

"It will be interesting to see how it plays out during the course of the year."

Read Also:

The Supercars title has been decided a round early the past two seasons, courtesy of a pair of dominant campaigns from Scott McLaughlin and Dick Johnson Racing.

Seamer also explained the category's decision to run bigger numbers and drivers' names on the windscreen, something he says will be trialled in testing and then evaluated for the season itself.

"It's something the Commission is considering," he said.

"In testing, what we wanted to do was make the car number more visible and clearly call out the driver that's in the car. It's actually a request that's come form our broadcast partners and some views, so they can more easily identify the specific car and driver.

"As the cars evolve the numbers get smaller and smaller as we've got less real estate to put them on. It's something that's currently under consideration for deployment this year."

The windscreen graphics, if used, will then make way for GT-style LED panels when the Gen3 rules are introduced next season.

"It's in lieu of [the LED panels] for this year," he confirmed. "The LED panels are part of the Gen3 programme, so we consider this an intermediary step."

Supercars is trialling windscreen graphics in testing.

Supercars is trialling windscreen graphics in testing.

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Triple Eight set for Australian GT

Previous article

Triple Eight set for Australian GT

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

12h
2
Formula 1

IndyCar-bound Grosjean open to F1 sub role

10h
3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

Latest news
Supercars hopes fastest lap points extend title fight
Supercars

Supercars hopes fastest lap points extend title fight

7m
Triple Eight set for Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia

Triple Eight set for Australian GT

1h
Whincup wants to race overseas
Supercars

Whincup wants to race overseas

19h
Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined
Supercars

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

21h
Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang
Supercars

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang

23h
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Triple Eight set for Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Triple Eight set for Australian GT

Whincup wants to race overseas
Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup wants to race overseas

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars / Analysis

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Trending Today

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

IndyCar-bound Grosjean open to F1 sub role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

IndyCar-bound Grosjean open to F1 sub role

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Indy ORP: Nick Hoffman debut preview
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

Indy ORP: Nick Hoffman debut preview

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Top List

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Latest news

Supercars hopes fastest lap points extend title fight
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars hopes fastest lap points extend title fight

Triple Eight set for Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Triple Eight set for Australian GT

Whincup wants to race overseas
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup wants to race overseas

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.