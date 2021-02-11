Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

shares
comments
Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
By:

Supercars will debut a bespoke TV graphics package this season inspired by that used by Formula 1 and MotoGP.

The category has traditionally built its graphic packages around its primary broadcaster, the likes of the Seven Network, Network 10 and most recently Fox Sports setting the visual tone for the coverage.

That practice will be dropped from this year onwards, however, with Supercars opting to develop a bespoke graphics package to coincide with its new Fox Sports/Seven TV deal.

Design firm Girraphic, which worked on F1's current graphics package, has been in charge of developing a similar package for Supercars.

"We're releasing a brand new graphics package," confirmed Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast.

"Since the birth of Supercars the look and feel of the graphics package has always even dictated by the network. We've always followed the path of the rights holder.

"We are designing and will be implementing from 2021 onwards a Supercars bespoke look. Similar to how MotoGP and Formula 1 have their own looks, we are designing a brand new look and feel for the category.

Read Also:

"It's everything from the totem, to the lower frame straps, to the full frame grids, to the results, wipes, driver stings – we're going to have driver-specific animated stings. We have borrowed some things from the way Formula 1 do individual driver stings. [There's also a] new opener for the world feed opener.

"With a new sponsor and a logo this year it was a really good time for us to do it. I'm pretty excited about it, it looks very schmick."

Prendergast said the graphics will allow Supercars to better own its TV presence, while also allowing improved integration of partner logos.

"There are several benefits to it," he said.

"One is the sport owns its own look and feel and identity. Two, we can design elements that work for our commercial partners. We own assets inside the broadcast and so do our rights holders. By designing a package from the start, you can fix a lot of the issues you have where logos are placed and how things roll on the screen.

"Being one production, it means when you turn it on, you're watching Supercars. You're not watching Fox's coverage, or Seven's coverage, you're watching Supercars.

"We will still recognise our rights holders, [but] it's great to have the identity as the sport."

More details of the 2021 Supercars TV package, including a full run-down of commentators and reporters, will be revealed tomorrow.

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Previous article

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Sprint

Kevin Swindell injured in Knoxville Nationals crash - video

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
MotoGP

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

4
IndyCar

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

5
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

7h
Latest news
Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

0m
Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

51m
Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

5h
Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

7h
'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Supercars

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

Feb 10, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars / Breaking news

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars / Breaking news

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Formula E to impose fee on quitting manufacturers in Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E to impose fee on quitting manufacturers in Gen3 era

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

American drivers racing at Le Mans
ALMS ALMS / News

American drivers racing at Le Mans

Latest news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.