Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars rookie cuts first post-lockdown laps

shares
comments
Supercars rookie cuts first post-lockdown laps
By:
Jun 5, 2020, 6:30 AM

Supercars rookie Bryce Fullwood has cut his first post-lockdown laps with a special Toyota Racing Series test at Winton.

Walkinshaw Andretti United helped organise the TRS laps for Fullwood in a bid to get the star rookie's eye in ahead of the resumption of the Supercars season later this month.

The 22-year-old drove a FT-40 chassis supplied by TRS regulars mtec Motorsport, with WAU engineer Terry Kerr (pictured below) also attending the test. 

According to Fullwood driving the Tatuus was an eye-opening experience, and not just because he hasn't driven a racing car since March. Having jumped straight into Supercars at a young age, Fullwood has surprisingly little single-seater experience.

"The biggest thing for me is that I had actually only ever done six laps in an open-wheeler," he told Motorsport.com. "So it was a really different experience, but it was cool as. I didn't know what to expect.

Read Also:

"Even thought it's so different to a Supercar and probably not super relevant, it was more just trying to drive something different and adapting and learning. There's always something you can take out of it."

It could be Fullwood's only seat time before the season resumes in Sydney at the end of the month, the reigning Super2 champion not expecting a formal Supercars test.

"At this stage it's unknown. From what I'm led to believe we won't get any laps in the Supercar before Sydney," he said.

"Whether I get [Supercars] laps or not, that's not what this test was about. It was about getting in a car and feeling what understeer and oversteer is like again, and feeling being on the limit of grip.

"That's what you don't get from the simulator and that's the sort of feeling a driver goes by."

Bryce Fullwood

Bryce Fullwood

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

