Supercars trialling Gen3 wheel nut fix

Listen to this article

The series has moved to a smaller, lighter centre lock wheel nut has part of its Gen3 rules, which will allow teams to use electric rattle guns in the garage, rather than the noisy pneumatic units.

The new nuts have a different retaining system, using a circlip rather than flared tangs.

It appears the retaining clip system has proven problematic with reports of issues with the new-spec nuts from a number of teams out of the shakedowns that have taken place so far.

Supercars confirmed to Motorsport.com that it is aware of the issue and is trialling a solution across various teams conducting testing and shakedowns today.

A total of seven Gen3 cars are on track at Winton today with two from Tickford Racing, one from Erebus Motorsport and four from Brad Jones Racing.

The most noteworthy wheel nut incident so far in Gen3 testing happened during Grove Racing's first shakedown when the team's Mustang lost one of its wheels while David Reynolds was in the car.

Supercars, however, indicated to Motorsport.com that that was a team issue rather than a parts failure.