Supercars introduces LED windscreen panels
The Supercars field will sport LED number panels on their windscreens for the upcoming Perth SuperSprint.
The series has flirted with LED numbers for some time, having trailed the concept on the side windows during the Townsville event back in 2019.
The idea was for LED panels to become a permanent fixture, both on the side window and windscreen for 2020, however that was scrapped once COVID intervened.
Having again trailed the panels on the Gen3 prototypes last year, they will be introduced to all 25 cars in the field for next weekend's Perth SuperSprint.
The panels will display each car's race position and will be placed on the passenger side of the car, replacing the current race number stickers.
Number stickers will remain on the side and rear windows.
“These panels will allow fans and viewers to easily follow the race and track the progress of their favourite drivers," said Supercars Motorsport Operations Manager Paul Martin.
“Wanneroo is the perfect venue to showcase this exciting new technology for fans watching the broadcast at home, and importantly, those cheering on their favourite drivers at the circuit.”
The Perth SuperSprint kicks off with a 90-minute practice session next Friday.
Supercars details latest parity change
Van Gisbergen signs new multi-year Triple Eight Supercars deal
