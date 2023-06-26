Subscribe
Previous / Critical rookie test for Grove Racing
Supercars News

Supercars kicks off parity meetings

Steps towards solving the parity issue in Supercars will be discussed in a meeting between the series and its homologation teams today.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Team_DJR -EV-05-23-MH1_2980

An official parity review was triggered by the recent Darwin Triple Crown, where the Chevrolet Camaro continued its unbeaten start to the Gen3 era with three more race wins.

Crucially, the third of the three races hit the parity trigger, where the parity threshold was breached in five of the last eight races.

Supercars promptly announced that a review was underway following a an initial meeting with the two homologation teams – Triple Eight Race Engineering (GM) and Dick Johnson Racing (Ford).

Motorsport.com understands that the next round of meetings kicked off today with Supercars and the homologation teams expected to discuss the next steps.

It could be that changes are made as soon as the Townsville 500, although what those changes will be is, as of yet, unknown.

For much of the season the primary source of disparity was thought to be the engines, with Supercars trialling different engine maps and shift recovery deltas to bring the Ford V8 in line with the Chevrolet unit.

There were signs of progress on that front in Darwin, with a more permanent solution thought to be waiting on the arrival of torque sensors, and a potential transient dyno programme.

At the same time, Ford teams left Darwin convinced that aero is also contributing to the poor rear tyre life that appears to be the main weakness for the Gen3 Mustangs.

Aero was a focus ahead of the season with Ford pushing Supercars into additional 11th-hour aero testing – which ultimately led to a tweak to the Camaros.

While everyone was happy with the outcome at the time, it hasn't been enough to permanently ease concerns that the Camaro has a better aero balance than the Mustang.

Supercars has made in-season aero changes as recently as 2019, when it used CFD modelling to help equalise the Gen2 Mustang and the Holden ZB Commodore.

In that case the Mustang had the aero advantage, with its rear wing altered to be less effective, while the Holdens were given a gurney flap on the bottom element of the rear wing.

Supercars traditionally doesn't use wind tunnel testing, instead relying on CFD and its own Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing process, which is centred on real-world straight-line testing.

shares
comments

Critical rookie test for Grove Racing
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars heavyweight launches $1 million charity

Supercars heavyweight launches $1 million charity

Supercars

Supercars heavyweight launches $1 million charity Supercars heavyweight launches $1 million charity

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

F1 Formula 1

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

Ferrari had first warning signs over F1 race pace last year, says Sainz

Ferrari had first warning signs over F1 race pace last year, says Sainz

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari had first warning signs over F1 race pace last year, says Sainz Ferrari had first warning signs over F1 race pace last year, says Sainz

Pacesetter Yamamoto confused by speed in Fuji test

Pacesetter Yamamoto confused by speed in Fuji test

SF Super Formula
Fuji testing

Pacesetter Yamamoto confused by speed in Fuji test Pacesetter Yamamoto confused by speed in Fuji test

Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine

Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine

SFL Super Formula Lights

Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe