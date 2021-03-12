Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland

Queenslanders are facing an anxious wait after a doctor at the Princess Alexandra hospital in Brisbane tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday.

He's believed to have been in the community while infectious on Thursday.

As it stands the only lockdown in place relates to the hospital itself, however Australia's strict measures means other states may opt to close their borders to either affected local government areas, or Queensland as a whole.

That could affect next weekend's Supercars round at Sandown, with three teams – Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing – and a number of Supercars organisational staff based in the Sunshine State.

Triple Eight is at particular risk thanks to its Brisbane base, while the other two teams are on the Gold Coast.

Motorsport.com understands teams and staff in Queensland have been asked to limit movement to reduce the risk of inadvertently visiting what may be classified as a hotspot.

"Supercars is actively monitoring the situation in Brisbane," read a statement from Supercars provided to Motorsport.com.

"Supercars is in direct communication with Queensland Government authorities and fully supports their contact tracing protocols and the swift action they are taking.

"It is important that government works through those protocols and Supercars will only provide further updates as necessary.

"For now, we are confidently continuing planning for next weekend and we look forward to seeing all of our teams at the track at Sandown."

Supercars is no stranger to border complications, with the Melbourne-based teams having spent more than 100 days on the road last year at the height of the Victorian outbreak.

The Darwin double-header also had to be moved back a week due to fears of an outbreak in Brisbane that saw the Northern Territory shut its borders to certain local government areas for several days.