Supercars locks in Winton format

The two-day, triple-sprint format that will debut in Sydney this weekend has been retained for the third round of the season, however there are some minor tweaks.

The three races will be held over 35 laps, a distance of around 105 kilometres. In comparison this weekend's Sydney races are closer to 130 kilometres.

Saturday's qualifying format at Winton will revert to a slightly more traditional 10-minute session into a Top 10 Shootout – rather than the Top 15 Shootout that will help set tomorrow's grid.

There will then be two 10-minute qualifying sessions on the Sunday to set the grid for Races 2 and 3, with just 10 minutes in between.

As announced earlier this week the Winton round will see the debut of new tyre regulations, allowing mixed compounds to help spice up the racing.

There won't be any crowds in attendance, though, a recent spike of coronavirus cases in Melbourne resulting in a tightening of Victoria-wide restrictions.

Support categories will return, however, with the newly-combined Super2/Super3 field, Carrera Cup and Toyota 86 all on the undercard.

The Winton SuperSprint will be held on July 18-19.